Najee Harris Free Agency Visit Shows Seahawks Aren't Happy at RB

The Seattle Seahawks are hosting free agent running back Najee Harris in hopes of possibly bringing him into the backfield.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo was the first to report the news.

Free agent RB Najee Harris visited the #Seahawks today, per the league’s transaction wire. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 25, 2026

Najee Harris Could Sign With Seahawks

As we wrote earlier this week, Harris is a legitimate free agent option for the Seahawks to consider.

Harris spent his first four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing for over 1,000 yards with the team every year. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason, but his lone year in Tinseltown was cut short after tearing his Achilles back in Week 3.

Harris expects to make a full recovery this offseason and should be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season whether it's with the Seahawks or another team.

The Seahawks could benefit from signing Harris because he is someone who has achieved a lot of success in the NFL, but his injury history is definitely something to consider. Harris tore his Achilles just three weeks into the season, and it's a hard injury to recover from for running backs in particular. The explosiveness and ability to cut at a moment's notice is not as strong, which limits his potential and abilities.

That being said, Harris, even at a fraction of who he used to be, might be better than what the Seahawks currently have in the building. Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL and he has just one year remaining on his contract. He isn't expected to play until the end of November at the earliest, so the Seahawks need to have some sort of contingency plan.

The Seahawks have George Holani and signed Emanuel Wilson from the Green Bay Packers, but that also doesn't screen confidence, which is why the team is looking elsewhere to add some depth.

The likeliest outcome for the Seahawks is that they will find someone during the NFL draft, but the uncertainty of the weekend forces the team to look at some veteran options, including Harris.

The team may sign Harris now, but there's a better chance that they will wait until the end of April to fully commit to a particular player to try and throw into the mix of Seattle's crowded but incomplete backfield.

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