Seahawks Could Take Gamble at Running Back in Free Agency With Najee Harris

The Seattle Seahawks are patiently waiting for the right time to make a move on a starting running back. Could that time be coming soon? The Seahawks could turn to the 2026 NFL Draft to use their first or second-round pick on a talented running back, but they could do so sooner.

Seattle signed former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson to a one-year, $2.1 million deal a few days after losing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to Free Agency. As of right now, Wilson and George Holani are projected to be the top two running backs. While some are hopeful for the potential they could bring, their experience, however, is a red flag. Free agent veteran Najee Harris might be the solution for Seattle in the 2026 NFL Season.

Najee Harris is Preparing for a Bounceback Season

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) takes a hand off from quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and runs for a first down in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Harris is a player who is more than ready to jumpstart his career. After four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he rushed for over 1,000 yards behind a bad offensive line, Harris tried to be a team player with the Los Angeles Chargers this past season. Harris, unfortunately, tore his Achilles tendon in the third game of the year.

No team signed Harris as a free agent since the free agency period started in early March. Teams are likely too concerned about the potential severity of the injury, as he wasn't able to prove he was healthy at any point during the season. Harris, however, showed off his latest workout video of sprinting on the treadmill, showing he can run.

Why the Seahawks Might Be Perfect for Harris

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There aren’t high-volume running backs left in free agency. A good portion of the rushers still available are coming off significant season-ending injuries like Harris or Joe Mixon. While it is a gamble for the Seahawks to put their trust in a veteran coming off a season-ending injury, it is also a gamble to trust in a few players who don’t have a lot of experience.

Seattle can take advantage of Harris’ eagerness to show he is a starting-caliber running back and display it with the defending Super Bowl champions. The Seahawks have two big, bruising backs with Wilson and Holani. Harris’ speed and athleticism would be a great combination with them in offensive coordinator Brian Fleury's offensive schemes. He is also a great pass-catching option for quarterback Sam Darnold.

Most of all, Harris might not have to carry the top running back title long if Zach Chabonnet can return from an ACL tear suffered in the postseason. Harris and Charbonnet would be great dynamic feature backs for a dynamic Seahawks offense.

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