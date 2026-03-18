Seahawks’ Emanuel Wilson Signing Called Free Agency’s Most Head-Scratching Move

The Seattle Seahawks had a magical season in 2025, which resulted in their second Super Bowl win in franchise history. After defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, the Seahawks saw several key players sign elsewhere in NFL free agency.

Running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, safety Coby Bryant, and defensive end Boye Mafe are just some of the players who left this offseason. While there were some in-house replacements, the Seahawks did attempt to fill the void left by Walker's departure by signing former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson.

Undrafted out of Johnson C. Smith, Wilson was initially signed by the Denver Broncos in 2023, but was waived after just three days. The Packers ended up signing him in May of 2023, and Wilson turned into a dependable backup.

The 5-foot-10, 226-pounder had 1,083 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons, while averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. Despite showing promise, ESPN's Eric Moody isn't sold on Wilson as the replacement for Walker. He even named the signing the most "head-scratching move" of free agency.

"The Seahawks signing running back Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal. It adds depth, but it doesn't solve their bigger problem in the backfield. Losing Walker to the Chiefs hurts, especially with Zach Charbonnet coming off a major injury and no clear short-term solution," Moody wrote. "With questions about the run game and a new playcaller in Brian Fleury, the Seahawks' offensive identity suddenly feels far less certain."

Emanuel Wilson signing could pay off despite doubters

Green Bay Packers RB Emanuel Wilson carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Lambeau Field. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Losing Walker stings, but the Seahawks were never going to pay him a huge contract. Their offense relied on multiple running backs last season, and that isn't likely to change even with a new coordinator. As for their backfield, they feel confident that Zach Charbonnet can be the leader of their committee once he's fully healthy.

That means Wilson isn't going to have a huge workload. He's also not someone who prevents Seattle from adding another back in the upcoming NFL draft. Considering Charbonnet's injury, doing so would be ideal, since it would give Seattle even more options.

As for Wilson, he's taken advantage of every opportunity he's received and it's not time to start betting against him yet.

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