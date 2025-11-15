New NFL QB rankings have Matt Stafford on top, Sam Darnold same spot as last week
This 2025 NFL has more questions than answers when it comes to who the best teams and who the top quarterbacks are. For the first time in a long time, the league isn’t dominated by the AFC powers of the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, or the Baltimore Ravens. There is more availability this season for other teams to step in.
Potentially, the biggest game of Week 11 will be the first meeting of juggernauts as the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams (7-2). Not many experts thought the quarterbacks of both teams would be two of the top playmakers in the league. With Seattle’s Sam Darnold, several experts didn’t think he would be better than the first 16 games he had with the Minnesota Vikings. For the Rams, experts didn’t expect Matthew Stafford, at 37 years old with a recent history of back injuries, to be elite.
Through the first ten weeks of the season, both Darnold and Stafford have been the most productive and efficient playmakers in the league. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin released his latest quarterback power rankings going into Week 11. Stafford took a big climb from No. 5 in last week’s power rankings to No. 1.
Darnold, on the other hand, remained at No. 7 in Benjamin’s quarterback power rankings. Benjamin complements the way that Darnold is able to make great passing plays from pass-catchers outside star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Darnold didn’t have the dominant performance in the second half of the 44-22 Week 10 win over the Arizona Cardinals as he did in the first half. Darnold completed 9-of-10 for 167 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals in the first half. In the second half, the Seahawks' offense folded under some unfortunate turnovers due to a bad snap and poor blocking. The Seahawks also ran the ball more in the second half to help run out the clock.
Through nine games this season, Darnold has completed 71.1% of his passes (fourth in the league) for 2,262 yards, 17 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a league-high 77.7 QBR. He has been one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the first half as the team finds different ways to constantly score in the first half. The Seahawks did this in the Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Week 7 win over the Houston Texans, the Week 9 road win over the Washington Commanders, and last Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
Meanwhile, Stafford has completed 67.1% of his passes for 2,427 yards (fourth in the league), a league-high 25 touchdowns, only two interceptions, and a QBR of 69.2. He has been a much more efficient quarterback in the second half as the Rams have had to control the opposing team's attempts to come back and knock off Los Angeles.
This Sunday's game will determine the sole owner of the top spot of the NFC West Divisional standings and who is the top NFC team, along with the Philadelphia Eagles.
