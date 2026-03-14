New Seahawks Mock Draft Lands Riq Woolen Replacement in Round 1

After winning the Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks saw multiple contributors leave in NFL free agency. Losing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker to the Kansas City Chiefs was the biggest loss, but there were multiple defenders who also left.

One of those is cornerback Riq Woolen, who signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Woolen was never expected to return, but his departure still leaves Seattle thin at cornerback.

That’s why Pro Football Sports Network Analyst Alec Elijah focuses on that position for the Seahawks in the first round of his latest 2026 NFL mock draft. While Woolen never seemed to be a perfect fit under Mike Macdonald, Elijah has his eyes on Tennessee’s Colton Hood, who he says is an ideal fit due to his length, aggression, and ball skills.

Round 1, Pick No. 32: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

”With several teams prioritizing defensive backs early in the draft, the Seattle Seahawks could look to strengthen their secondary by targeting Colton Hood. Hood built a reputation as a dependable cover defender who consistently challenges receivers throughout the route,” Elijah wrote.

“His quick feet and fluid change of direction allow him to stay connected in man coverage, while his awareness in zone helps him read quarterbacks and react quickly to developing plays. For a Seahawks defense that has historically valued length, aggression, and ball skills in the secondary, Hood’s confident coverage ability and playmaking potential could make him a strong addition as Seattle continues building its defensive identity.”

Hood had an interesting journey to the NFL after beginning his collegiate career at Auburn. He played just one season for the Tigers, then headed to Colorado for the 2024 season. Hood then spent 2025 with the Tennessee Volunteers, where he was supposed to pair with Jermod McCoy.

That pairing never happened with McCoy spending the whole season rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee. This allowed Hood to spend the entire campaign as the No. 1 cornerback and he was able to drastically improve his draft stock.

During his career, Hood had 77 tackles, 14 pass deflections, and three interceptions. He also had two defensive touchdowns during his lone season with the Vols.

Should Seattle make this move, Hood would give them a player with plenty of upside, who could be a fixture in Macdonald’s defense.

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