Brian Robinson Jr. Named Best Fit for Seahawks in Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks turn their attention from re-signing some of their stars to signing players outside of their roster. Seattle signed their first external free agent to their roster four days into the NFL Free Agency.

While they addressed some depth on both sides of the field, including running back, it is likely that the Seahawks are not done addressing the concerns of their roster. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes the Seahawks are the best fit for one free agent running back remaining.

Seahawks are the Best Fit for Brian Robinson Jr.

Nov 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

There are many valuable free agents available through five days of free agency, as they are made available based on asking price, injury history, or coming off a down season. Brian Robinson Jr. is coming off the least productive season in his four-year career as he rushed for 400 yards and two touchdowns on 92 carries in his lone season with the San Francisco 49ers. He was traded to the 49ers from the Washington Commanders last offseason to back up Christian McCaffrey.

Robinson has high-level experience in his first three years of season with the Commanders. He rushed for 2,329 yards and 15 touchdowns on 570 carries while also catching 65 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns.

Barnwell believes Robinson’s best fit is to go to the Seahawks based on their dire need of a starting running back. The Seahawks signed former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal, but Barnwell isn’t convinced it would be enough to fill the void of running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III leaving via free agency. Second-string running back Zach Charbonnet will also be out for a good portion of the season while he recovers from a torn ACL.

Pros and Cons of Robinson’s Addition to the Seahawks

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Robinson would be a more trusted player at the starting running back position than Wilson. He also has the overall experience and the relationship developed with new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, who was the 49ers’ run-game coordinator last season. Robinson also has the athleticism and the dynamic play-making to contribute significantly in the passing game.

There are some things that the Seahawks should have some caution with if they want Robinson. He has experience in the backfield as the number one, but he hasn’t been getting a heavy carry load in his professional or collegiate career. He also has problems with fumbling. Robinson hasn’t warranted enough interest for him to get an extensive deal, especially with the Seahawks still determining their plans for a long-term running back past this season.

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