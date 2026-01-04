Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivers scalding response to Deommodore Lenoir after Seahawks win

Ever since Deommodore Lenoir became a full-time starter for the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, he's been a heavy topic of conversation as a result of trash-talking the Seattle Seahawks' wide receivers.

That trend was present again in the biggest game between the two teams in more than a decade, as Lenoir targeted Seahawks pass-catcher Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the league leader in receiving yards.

“Hopefully I get to shadow JSN,” Lenoir said earlier in the week. “I’m ready for this. Like, I hope he ready. … Man-to-man coverage, me and him. That’s what I want. Me and him.”

The Seahawks secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 13-3 win over the 49ers on Saturday. Smith-Njigba finished with six catches for 84 yards in a dominant victory for Seattle, and he responded to Lenoir accordingly.

“Yeah, I mean, I definitely heard it,” Smith-Njigba said after the game. “It’s hard to respond back to all my fans. But I knew we were going to see him today and take care of business.”

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) reacts after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Following Saturday's performance, Smith-Njigba will finish the regular season with 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's the leading candidate for Offensive Player of the Year.

Lenoir has targeted Smith-Njigba with his trash talk multiple times. After DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, Lenoir went after the Seahawks' new No. 1 receiver on social media.

"Y’all cannot let DK let leave. Y’all can’t do that. Like, who … how am I gonna have fun out there?" Lenoir said in an Instagram video. “Njigba, he be crying all day. He cry. That’s all he do is cry. ‘Ref, he holding. He holding, ref. Oh no, don’t hurt me.’ Crybaby. Bro, I’m not worried about JSN. He know that."

The 49ers had a chance to maintain home-field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs, all the way through the Super Bowl, which will be hosted at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Now, however, San Francisco will be either the fifth or sixth seed depending on how the rest of Week 18 shakes out. Seattle has a week off as the No. 1 seed.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Rising Seattle Seahawks defender named team’s best building block

Multiple Seattle Seahawks execs pegged as potential GM candidates

Seahawks split between offense, defense in 2026 NFL mock draft 1.0