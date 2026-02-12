Seahawks’ Great Salary Cap Space Comes at Perfect Time for Two Stars

The Seattle Seahawks head into the offseason feeling confident after winning their second-ever Super Bowl title in franchise history. They feel even more confident in their ability to repeat as champions with all of the talent coming back to the team.

What's even better is that the Seahawks head into the offseason with the fifth-most salary cap space available at $73 million, according to Sportrac. This should help the team take care of a few loose ends and acquire great players throughout the roster. This deep salary cap space comes at a good time to give out contract extensions before it is too late.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon were both Pro Bowlers last season in their second year in the league and were huge reasons for the Seahawks' success. This season, both players rose to new heights and became All-Pros while JSN was named the league's Offensive Player of the Year.

JSN and Witherspoon should be paid while the Seahawks have the chance

Both players are now eligible for contract extensions this offseason. It should be fitting that they were in the same first-round draft class, and they both get contract extensions at the same time.

JSN is projected to earn an average of $24.390 million annually, which would be the fifth-highest among players eligible for contract extension. Witherspoon is set to earn an average of $20.783 million for his extension.

While it isn't ideal for two players to take up over $45 million of the salary cap space in two quick moves, it must be done, considering they are among the best in the league in their position groups. They also have elite impact in almost every single play, including if the ball isn't thrown to JSN or if Witherspoon is being targeted.

Seahawks still has some room to make some big moves

The Seahawks will still have around $28 million of salary cap space to re-sign other players on less expensive deals or sign new players. The Seahawks' front office might also make some restructures, make some interesting trades, or make some cuts.

It should be said that just because they earn that high average, they may not get that same amount. They could get less in their first year of the new deal, like left tackle Charles Cross got in his four-year, $104.4 million deal, which includes only a $11 million cap hit in 2026. Some defenders like DeMarcus Lawrence (33) and Jarran Reed (33) won't have much time left in the league.

The Seahawks are more in a position to pay some of their stars than they've ever been. That is the power of the front office staff, led by general manager John Schneider, to plan these situations ahead of time. JSN and Witherspoon are likely going to the Seahawks for the long haul and will be happy about their deals, which proves they are among the best in the league.

