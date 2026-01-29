NFL analyst predicts 'big game' from Super Bowl MVP pick

There is more than a week left until the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots kick off Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara on February 8th. There is going to be plenty of time for experts and analysts to review the game with matchups and events leading up to the game in order for them to make up their minds.

One analyst, however, has already made up their mind on not only who will win Super Bowl LX, but also some of the biggest factors coming out of the game. CBS Sports’ Zacahary Pereles not only says the Seahawks will defeat the Patriots for their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, but star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is going to be the key reason.

Pereles predicted JSN will be the MVP of Super Bowl LX and will catch potentially double-digit receptions, well over 100 yards, and a touchdown against the incredibly talented Patriots’ secondary. Pereles believes JSN will be a consistent playmaker from the start of the game to the final seconds.

If JSN were to be named as the Super Bowl, he would be the ninth wide receiver to win the MVP award. He would be the first wide receiver to win this honor for the first time since Cooper Kupp, now a Seahawk, helped the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI with a 23-20 score.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

JSN went from a Pro Bowl player last season and splitting No. 1 receiver catches with D.K Metcalf to becoming one of the league’s most explosive players. He caught 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He wasn’t asked to do much in the 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers as the Seahawks relied on their run-game and dominant defense to get the win. JSN stepped up, along with quarterback Sam Darnold, in a 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship by being the go-to pass-catcher. His dynamic route-running and reliable catchability allowed him to catch 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown.

JSN was able to have a stellar game against an elite Rams’ defense, where their cornerbacks aren’t great. The Patriots, on the other hand, have great and elite defensive backs.

New England finished the regular season with the fourth-ranked scoring defense (18.8 points allowed per game) and the ninth-ranked passing defense (193.5). One of the biggest is the stellar collective defense, but it helps to have one of the top cornerbacks in the league in Christian Gonzalez.

If JSN has a similar performance in the Super Bowl against the Patriots as he did in the NFC Championship, then he deserves the Super Bowl honor, much like he deserves the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.

