NFL analyst predicts Seahawks shut down critical part of Patriots offense

The Seattle Seahawks' defense versus the New England Patriots' offense is the marquee matchup in Super Bowl LX.

Throughout the regular season, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye put together an MVP-caliber resume that had New England's offense ranked third in total offense (379.4 yards per game) and fourth in passing offense (250.5 yards per game) during the regular season.

But the Patriots' rushing attack, especially with Maye's athletic threat, is nothing to scoff at either. New England averaged 128.9 rushing yards per game in the regular season, which ranked sixth.

Luckily for the Seahawks, they've been arguably the best overall defense in the league this season. The pass defense can be porous at times, particularly against the Rams, but the front seven has been elite at shutting down the run.

Sportsnaut projects that the Seahawks' rush defense (third-least rush yards allowed per game this season at 91.9) will shut down the New England ground game in the Super Bowl and give up less than 70 total rushing yards.

Jan 29, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; A general overall aerial view of Levi's Stadium, the site of Super Bowl 60 between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Maye might have some success on the ground, as Seattle allowed 5.3 yards per carry to quarterbacks this season," Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson wrote, "but Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson are going to be shut down. It will essentially make the Patriots offense one-dimensional."

The Rams had 114 total rushing yards against the Seahawks in the NFC Championship and still lost. That was the most yards the Seahawks have allowed in a game since Week 16, which was also against Los Angeles.

Seattle has given up more than 120 total rushing yards in a game just three times this season to teams not named the Rams. It's been nearly impossible to run on the Seahawks' front, and the Patriots aren't close enough to an elite attack.

There's a good chance Super Bowl LX is a firm defensive battle, with both offenses struggling to move the ball. The Seahawks have been especially good in those kinds of games this season, and they kicked the bug of losing the close ones.

If the Seahawks can keep up their impressive run defense for one more game, it might be enough to crown them Super Bowl champions.

