Seahawks Speed Demon May Be the Biggest Factor in Super Bowl LX

Last week, veteran writer Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com took a look at the Super Bowl LX matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. He chose five factors that will determine the outcome of this Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium.

Not surprising is the fact is that the first two players that he mentions are starting quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Drake Maye, respectively. The next performer on his list is an electrifying wideout who earned All-Pro honors this season, his third in the league.

“New England’s defense has dominated throughout the postseason,” said Chadiha, “largely because every opponent it’s faced has failed to muster a reliable passing game. Part of that success is the result of a disruptive front, but the Patriots’ back end has been equally impressive. To understand how dominant that unit has been, Denver wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. produced the best performance against New England this postseason, and he finished with 62 receiving yards (52 of which came on one play).”

“The Patriots understand the challenge,” added Chadiha, “that awaits them in the Super Bowl will be much tougher than anything they have faced so far. Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the league with 1,793 receiving yards and accounted for 46.2 percent of Seattle’s total yards through the air."

"He was just as dominant in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game," stated Chadiha, "finishing with 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. It also helps that Seattle can count on a savvy veteran receiver like Cooper Kupp and a speedy weapon like Rashid Shaheed to open more room for JSN to operate.”

Just how big of a factor has Smith-Njigba been this season? He’s certainly made life easier for quarterback Sam Darnold. All told, the former Ohio State Buckeye and two-time Pro Bowler has been targeted a combined 179 times in 19 total outings—including the postseason clashes with the 49ers and Rams. He has hauled in 132 passes for 1,965 yards and a dozen touchdowns.

Again, including playoffs, Seattle’s second-most productive pass-catcher this season has been Kupp, who in 18 contests has totaled 56 receptions for 689 yards and three TDs.

It’s not out of the question that a big game on Sunday against the Pats could see Smith-Njigba capture Super Bowl MVP honors. The last wide receiver to win the award? That would be Kupp with the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

