Sam Darnold in trouble vs. Rams after Seahawks' final Week 16 injury report

The Seattle Seahawks will be without their best offensive lineman in their most important game of the season.

Seattle ruled out left tackle Charles Cross for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Cross suffered a hamstring injury on the game-winning field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15.

Cross' absence potentially leaves Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in a dangerous place against the Rams.

Darnold wasn't sacked once against LA when the two teams met in Week 11, but he was heavily pressured and threw four interceptions. With Cross out, he may be even more susceptible to the Rams' potent pass rush.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) knocks the ball away from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) for an incomplete pass during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cross hasn't missed a game since Week 4 of the 2023 season. The Seahawks will likely start swing tackle Josh Jones at left tackle. Jones has played 56 total offensive snaps this season, but has not played more than 19 in one game.

It's unfortunate timing for Cross to be out, as the game against the Rams could ultimately decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Seahawks need to beat LA and the San Francisco 49ers to not leave the division title to chance.

Darnold must play well for the Seahawks to win. Cross being out doesn't help those hopes, but Jones is a veteran who should at least be up to the task. That's why Seattle went out and got him in free agency this offseason.

The Seahawks and Rams kick off at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18, at Lumen Field.

