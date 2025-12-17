Seahawks' greatest flaw in 2025 echoes old Pete Carroll problem

Heading into the final stretch of the 2025 season, the Seattle Seahawks are still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But there's one concerning trend behind a great defense and an oft-explosive offense.

The Seahawks have struggled to score points in the first half for the last three games in a row, and that trend has popped up at other times throughout the season as well. Seattle has scored under 10 first-half points in each of its last three contests.

In Weeks 13 and 14, the Seahawks responded with monstrous second halves, outscoring the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons 63-9. However, it wasn't the same script against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15.

The Seahawks snuck out of their home stadium with an 18-16 win, only surviving via a single-game franchise record six field goals from Jason Myers.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for yards after the catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Seattle is 7 of 21 in the red zone over the last five games, and many of those stalled drives are coming in the first half.

It's reminiscent of Pete Carroll's Seahawks teams, which regularly would come alive in the final two quarters to secure wins. At that time, the franchise was known for frequently emerging on the winning end of nail-biters, seemingly every week.

With a completely different head coach, offensive scheme and personnel, it appears to be a Seahawks problem. Old habits die hard for the Seattle franchise.

Against the league's best teams, like the Los Angeles Rams, six field goals isn't always going to cut it. The Seahawks relied on Myers kicking a would-be game-winning 60-yard field goal to try and beat the Rams in Week 11, and he missed. Nothing's changed since then.

Heading into a monumental Week 16 game against the Rams, the Seahawks need to get back on track offensively. The once-explosive unit has been figured out by opponents, so it's up to offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to figure out a way to open things back up.

