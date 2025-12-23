One shocking Seahawks snub from 2026 Pro Bowl selections

The Seattle Seahawks (12-3) came into the 2025 NFL season underrated and have since become one of the top threats for a Super Bowl title. One of the biggest reasons is the impressive roster created by the front office over the past few seasons.

Six players for Seattle were selected to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, including quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Nijba, defensive tackle Leonard Williams, outside linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and kick returner Rashid Shaheed.

Safety Coby Bryant, linebacker Ernest Jones IV, fullback Robbie Ouzta, and fullback/special teams star Brady Russell have been named as alternates for the Pro Bowl.

One player who is shockingly omitted is second-year player Byron Murphy. In 15 games played this season, Murphy has accumulated 57 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks, and 12 quarterback hits. He also has nine quarterback hurries, two quarterback knockdowns, and has only missed two tackles all season.

He is one of the biggest reasons why the Seahawks possess one of the most efficient defenses in the league. The Seahawks rank second in the league in points allowed per game (18.6) and third in rushing yards allowed per game (94.1). He is often double-teamed, yet he has been able to get into the opposing offense’s backfield and either tackle the quarterback or running back with speed, explosiveness, and violence.

He was left out of Pro Bowl selections in favor of teammate Williams, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Carter, and Dallas Cowboys’ Quinnen Williams. Murphy should be easily in the Pro Bowl list with Williams and could easily replace Williams or Carter.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 13 games played, Williams has 48 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, only 2.5 sacks, and 11 quarterback hits. He has played only five games for the Cowboys after being traded from the New York Jets in the AFC. Williams has been more impactful in seasons where he hasn’t been named a Pro-Bowler.

Carter continues to overshadow a Seahawks’ defensive lineman after keeping Williams out last year as an original selection. Williams was later moved up from an alternate as a legitimate selection.

Carter has accumulated 32 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, only four tackles for loss, only two sacks, and 11 quarterback hits in 10 games played. He has missed four more tackles (6) in five fewer games. Carter missed four games due to injury. He was also ejected right before the first snap of Week 1’s game versus Dallas for spitting in the face of quarterback Dak Prescott.

Both players have been great at stopping the run and clogging up running lanes. The Eagles and the Cowboys, however, still rank in the bottom half of the league in rushing defense. Murphy was also first in the fan voting among defensive tackles.

There shouldn't be a reason that Murphy was even left out of the Pro Bowl as an alternate as well. Not a lot of players, overall, are performing better than Murphy regardless of position. This might be one of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs in league history.

