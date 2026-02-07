Seattle Seahawks Name Cooper Kupp, 4 Others as Super Bowl Captains

A lot of the moves that the Seattle Seahawks made this past offseason were not popular. You'll hear a lot of back-tracking and moon-walking if they win tomorrow, but the fact is most analysts thought that Seattle would take a significant step backwards this season.

Most of all, the Seahawks' three biggest free agent signings earned almost universal scorn from the media. Sam Darnold was considered a downgrade compared to Geno Smith, DeMarcus Lawrence was supposed to be washed up and the same was assumed of Cooper Kupp.

Fast forward 11 months and they're all playing in the Super Bowl, and in no small part thanks to their individual efforts. While Kupp's production may be underwhelming there's no doubting the impact he's made on this team as a leader and example-setter, most notably in the breakout superstar season from Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

As a reward, Kupp has been named one of the Seahawks' five captains for Sunday's Super Bowl showdown with the New England Patriots. Here's the full group.

Seattle Seahawks wide receivers Cooper Kupp (10) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) wait for their next drill reps during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. | Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Seahawks Super Bowl LX captains

- WR Cooper Kupp

- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

- CB Devon Witherspoon

- DT Leonard Williams

- ST Brady Russell

Kupp finished the season with 47 catches, 593 yards and two touchdowns. However, he's made a bigger impact in the playoffs, posting five catches and 60 yards against the 49ers and 36 yards and a critical touchdown against the Rams.

As for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he wound up leading the league with 1,793 receiving yards on 119 catches, totaling 10 touchdowns along the way. While he was quiet against the Niners in the divisional round, JSN exploded on the Rams in the NFC Championship, racking up 10 catches,153 yards and a touchdown.

Devon Witherspoon put in his best year yet despite missing five games due to a knee injury. Spoon was solid in coverage as usual but took his tackling to a new level, missing just three attempts all season, coming out to 4% - that's a dramatic drop from the 27 total missed tackles he had in his first two seasons. For his efforts, Spoon earned the highest PFF grade of any cornerback this year and his third-straight Pro Bowl appearance.

Leonard Williams couldn't quite match his monstrous 2024 numbers, but he was disruptive as hell nonetheless. Big Cat wound up finishing the year with seven sacks, 22 quarterback hits and nine tackls for a loss. He also earned a spot on the NFC Pro Bowl team.

Brady Russell was part of the biggest transformation any unit around the NFL made this year. Jay Harbaugh's special teams group was arguably the league's worst last season. After a stunning turnaround they've been ranked No. 1 by ESPN since midseason.

