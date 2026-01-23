Rams vs. Seahawks Could Come Down to One Key

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game, where the stakes have never been higher.

The two NFC West rivals have faced off twice already this season, with the home team winning each contest. The Seahawks ended up winning the division, which granted them home field advantage for the game against the Rams. In order to determine who wins the rubber match, it will come down to pressuring Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold.

"The Seahawks are preparing to face a quarterback in Matthew Stafford who owns the lowest passer rating under pressure (24.8) of any signal-caller participating in the 2025 playoffs, which bodes well for Seattle's chances of limiting the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense," Shook wrote.

"On the other sideline, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold-- the NFL's leader in giveaways (20) -- crumbles under pressure. Eleven of his 20 giveaways came under pressure (six interceptions, five fumbles lost) in 2025, while 7.2 percent of his dropbacks under pressure resulted in a giveaway. The solution to this NFC Championship Game, then, is simple for both teams: get after the quarterback."

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Rams vs. Seahawks Should Come Down to Defense

Darnold has struggled against the Rams defense in the past, but he will have to be on his A game in order to come out on top against the Seahawks. He has struggled against them this season, so he must learn from his past mistakes in order to lead the Seahawks to the Super Bowl.

"Darnold has established a reputation for wilting in big games, especially against the Rams, owning a 1-3 record against Los Angeles since Chris Shula took over as defensive coordinator in 2024. He's responsible for eight giveaways versus L.A. in that span, the most by any QB versus any single opponent (including playoffs)," Shook wrote.

There is also questions in regards to how Stafford will perform in the matchup. He had a strong performance against the Seahawks in Seattle, but struggled in Los Angeles.

"Stafford remains a bit more unpredictable in this matchup, posting both his season-high and season-low marks in passing yards against Seattle (130 in Week 11; 457 in Week 16)," Shook wrote.

"He delivered a sparkling performance in the latter contest, which ended in heartbreaking defeat, but has struggled in two playoff games as evidenced above and also carries an 0-3 record with the Rams when facing the No. 1 scoring defense on the road."

Kickoff between the Rams and Seahawks is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Fox One app.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert celebrates after making a catch for a game-winning two-point conversion. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Mike Macdonald casts vote for a permanent 12th flag raiser

How Ken Walker can make millions in NFC Championship

3 free agents Seahawks could sign with Zach Charbonnet out