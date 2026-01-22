How Seahawks' Ken Walker can make millions in NFC Championship Game

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is getting his chance to shine.

After being limited in a committee situation with Zack Charbonnet, he is being thrust into the spotlight after his teammate tore his ACL in the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers. Walker was incredible against the Niners, finding the end zone three times in the 41-6 victory over their NFC West rival. Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton believes he can increase his value with a positive performance in the NFC championship.

"Out of necessity, Seattle needs Walker back, while Charbonnet rehabs his knee. Kenny McIntosh will be the only healthy running back under contract for the upcoming term. He's logged 31 carries for 172 yards in 20 outings," Moton wrote.

"After scoring three touchdowns against the 49ers last week, Walker hired Aura Sports Group to represent him ahead of free agency. The 25-year-old ball-carrier knows he can command a lucrative salary, and the Seahawks will have a need at running back with the cap space ($71.9 million) to re-sign him."

Walker Could Become Seahawks' Bellcow

Walker is a free agent by the end of the season. His track record has been up and down with the Seahawks ever since he arrived in 2022 out of Michigan State. He had an excellent start to his career in 2022 and 2023, but he struggled in 2024 with injuries.

"Most NFL teams feature two or more running backs in the backfield. Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet could be one of the league's top tandems for the foreseeable future, though the latter has filled in adequately for the former when called upon to take on a bigger load," Moton wrote.

"In 2024, Walker battled injuries that sidelined him for six games. In his absence, Charbonnet looked the part of a lead running back, which raised questions about his running mate's long-term outlook with the team, but that changed this year."

Walker returned to form in 2025, rushing for over a thousand yards for the first time since his rookie season. While his five touchdowns were a career low, he still managed to have a very good season for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks could really benefit from bringing Walker back, but it will be costly. His value for other teams is beginning to increase, but the Seahawks need him more than ever now after Charbonnet's injury.

All of this is creating a perfect storm for Walker to be a prime free agent in the running back market this offseason, and he could stir up some bidding wars between the Seahawks and other teams, especially if he plays well in the NFC championship.

