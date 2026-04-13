Ranking Cornerbacks The Seahawks Can Target With Their Top Pick

It would make a lot of sense if Seattle ends up spending their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on a cornerback, whether that pick ends up at #32 or a slightly later slot. The team has something of a need with Riq Woolen departing for Philadelphia, and it’s not clear if their depth from last season is ready to step up. And then you see how the talent clusters in that range.

Even if you remove Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy from consideration, since he figures to be a much higher pick but does have some chance of slipping due to injury concern. Even if you remove Indiana’s D’angelo Ponds since he’s so small and likely to be a later second round pick. This is still where a lot of the appealing players show up. Let’s take a look.

4: Colton Hood, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) and the Tennessee defense celebrate after a play. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I’m putting Hood last since I view him as somewhat scheme-specific. It would be such a waste of Hood’s talent and ability to be anywhere other than a press-heavy scheme. That’s not necessarily a big issue, since it seems like he’s a stronger zone player as well, which is to the benefit of his fit into a Macdonald defense. But there’s a bit less flexibility here.

But don’t get confused, Hood should be an excellent player and his strong athleticism teases someone that can make improvements in areas where he’s somewhat deficient. He’s a fantastic tackler, willing to play physical football, and has been very hard to beat in coverage for the last couple of seasons. He’d be perfectly fine, but I’m not convinced he’s the best fit.

3: Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) breaks up a pass. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

As much as I like Cisse’s game, and feel like some of what he brings will slot right in, there is a little bit of a concern here that I can’t just paper over. Cisse is more of a man corner at this point in time, and his zone abilities are noticeably behind. I firmly believe that he’ll improve quickly, and probably be ready to become a zone corner by 2027, but we don’t know.

Nevertheless, I maintain my belief that Cisse would be an excellent pick at 32 and even better later than that. He’s an excellent tackler, has the speed to keep up downfield, moves well, and I see someone who will pick up the things he doesn’t yet have. I’d bet on Cisse figuring it all out for a Macdonald defense, but I’ll admit that bet might have some takers.

2: Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts to a pass interference call. | Alex Martin-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

It’s that difficult time of year where a player starts to drop on the big boards for valid reasons, and then you get excited because now your team has a chance to draft them, only you have to reckon with the fact that the reason why you have a chance to draft them is that things are happening that are sending them down the big boards. So where do we end up here?

Terrell is undersized and didn’t do much at the combine, so now it’s not clear if he’ll be gone at 32. However, the ball production, versatility to play inside and outside, knack for big hits that jar the ball loose, movement skills, and tackling are difficult to dispute. There’s clearly a lot to like, and if he’s there when the Seahawks pick I’m not looking this gift horse in the mouth.

1: Chris Johnson, San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

I can’t resist. You could argue that Johnson is the worst of these four players by objective measures, but I find all four of these guys to be so close to each other that I think that argument is thin. So when considering this, I look at fit, and Johnson might be the best fit for the Macdonald defense as long as he can mitigate concerns about his arm length.

Johnson has top-line speed, he’s highly versatile, is right at home in zone, is coming off a remarkably strong year in coverage (43 targets, 185 yards allowed), tackles strongly, tracks the ball well, and is a rare corner who understands even at the college level how to not get too physical. To me, this is a dream at #32, and an even better dream early in the second.

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