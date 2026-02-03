Sam Darnold on What He Would Do in Russell Wilson's Infamous Super Bowl Situation

The last time the Seattle Seahawks played the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl, they lost 28-24 despite having a chance to win the game at the very end.

With 26 seconds remaining and the ball on the 1-yard line, Russell Wilson threw an interception. It's a story that needs no introduction among Seahawks fans or players who are still discussing why they should've given the ball to Marshawn Lynch.

Now, the Seahawks are getting a chance at revenge against the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Current Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was asked what he would do in a similar situation. Instead of having the one timeout that Wilson had, the reporter changed it to no timeouts.

“I know that’s a sore subject for a lot of people, but we’ll say pass,” Darnold said on Monday night at the opening night of Super Bowl media availability, with a long pause before deciding on his final answer. “No timeouts, you don’t want to get stuffed. Maybe you run it, and you get on the ball and throw it really quickly after that if you don’t make it. But it’s tough to get those big guys back up after being down there on the 1-yard line and getting back on the line of scrimmage.

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“So, 30 seconds left on the one-yard line — that’s a great question. As a quarterback, I’ve got to say pass, though.”

That might not be a popular answer. But for as good as Kenneth Walker III has been this postseason, he still isn't Marshawn Lynch. Super Bowl XLIX was when Lynch was at the height of his "Beastmode" power, and he'd just gotten the Seahawks to the 1-yard line on a run.

Lynch finished the game with 24 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, and he also had one catch for 31 yards earlier on the final drive. But he didn't get the ball in the most critical moment of the season.

The Seahawks once again have the defensive advantage over the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, but it was their offense that blew it more than a decade ago. They are hoping to avoid a similar result this Sunday, especially now that Tom Brady isn't on the other side.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Ranking candidates to replace Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Why the NFL fined Seattle Seahawks owner Jody Allen $5 million

Jeff Bezos + three other potential buyers for the Seattle Seahawks