Sam Darnold's INT hampers Seahawks early vs. Rams
The Seattle Seahawks stopped the Los Angeles Rams on the first drive of the game via a turnover on downs on Sunday, getting the ball back inside their own 10-yard line.
But they weren't able to take advantage of the early game gift. Just a few plays later, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw his seventh interception of the season. The ensuing return gave the Rams the ball on Seattle's 3-yard line.
That also put the Seahawks' defense in another tough spot after they previously prevented Los Angeles from scoring on the first drive.
Even after three consecutive goal line stops, the Rams went for it on fourth down again. Finally, running back Kyren Williams found the end zone for Los Angeles.
Whereas the Seahawks previously could've taken an early lead, their defense was now tired and trailing.
Darnold has largely been solid this season, but the turnovers are adding up. He now has one interception in each of the last four games, and is tied for the second-most fumbles lost so far this season (four).
Those giveaways have been the offense's biggest weakness, even though Darnold is also fueling the unit's success. It's been a double-edged sword for the Seahawks this season.
After a field goal, the Seahawks trail the Rams 7-3 late in the first quarter.
More Seahawks on SI stories
JSN on pace to blast 20-year NFL record set by Steve Smith
CBS Sports names Seattle Seahawks’ most impactful rookie
Seahawks get another first-place finish in NFL power rankings