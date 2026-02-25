John Schneider Sees Potential in Two Seahawks Rookies

One of the biggest reasons the Seattle Seahawks are constant playoff contenders and always have players ready to contribute is their stellar drafting. General manager John Schneider is one of the best executives in the league because he trusts his judgment and player evaluations, as well as trusts the coaches' and scouts’ judgment on the same evaluations.

The 2025 NFL Draft class was solid as the Seahawks found their starting left guard, Grey Zabel, a starting nickel, Nick Emmanwori, and their top fullback Robbie Ouzts. There were more opportunities for the draft class to be even better, but they had some injuries that slowed down their progress.

Elijyah Arroyo and Rylie Mills have the potential to grow

Schneider was asked about the potential of rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo and rookie defensive lineman Rylie Mill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. The Seahawks are just scratching the surface for potential with Arroyo and Mills, whose rookie years were limited due to their injuries. Schneider was asked about their potential moving forward.

“Those guys are talented young men. You guys saw what Rylie could do. Elijah was having a great season before his injury. We were lucky to get him back for the Super Bowl. He’s got a super bright future. They’re both really young, they’re both a big part of our building, big part of our people.....so excited for these guys.”

What are their roles after their limited rookie seasons?

Both players, along with wide receiver Tory Horton, have to try to take the mental preparation they’ve had in their limited rookie seasons and some performances on the field, and develop into consistent role players. Mills played in four regular-season games and two playoff games after recovering from a torn ACL injury while playing for Notre Dame in the College Football Playoffs. Arroyo missed the final four games of the regular season and the Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers due to a knee injury.

Mills showed his potential in Super Bowl LX by bull rushing the New England Patriots’ right guard into sacking quarterback Drake Maye. He has the body length, power, and motor to be a disruptive three-technique defensive tackle. Mills should serve as a great backup to three-time Pro-Bowler and veteran Leonard Williams.

Arroyo is in a crowded tight end group where he is on the field with another tight end in a 12-set. He was the tight end the Seahawks would turn to in passing plays, whereas AJ Barner, Eric Saubert, and rookie Nick Kallerup were the trusted run-blockers. As Arroyo’s knee injury got worse, forcing him to go on IR, he became the least efficient run-blocker. In a limited rookie season, Arroyo caught 15 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown. He and Barner could be two huge tight ends in new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury’s offense.

