Seahawks convert craziest 2-point conversion in NFL history to tie game vs. Rams

This Seattle Seahawks season keeps getting more and more strange.

Remember the George Holani kickoff recovery touchdown earlier in the season? That was possibly the weirdest way an NFL team can score seven points. Now, the Seahawks also converted the wildest two-point conversion you've ever seen within the same season.

Erasing a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold found tight end AJ Barner for a 26-yard touchdown with just 6:23 left in the game. That made it 30-28, but Seattle still needed the ensuing two-point try to tie it up.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak tried to set up a screen to Zach Charbonnet, but Darnold's pass went off the helmet of Rams pass-rusher Jared Verse. It ricocheted into the end zone, with both teams assuming it was an incomplete pass.

But Charbonnet went to get the ball to give it back to the officials, picking it up while standing in the end zone. The play was reviewed, and officials determined Darnold's pass went backward and was actually a fumble. Thus, when Charbonnet possessed it in the end zone, it resulted in a conversion.

That tied the game 30-30, as the Seahawks mounted a furious comeback after trailing 30-14 early in the fourth quarter. It was an unprecedented play that is only possible in the era of advanced replay review.

The Seahawks and Rams are still tied with under three minutes left in the game. The winner of the Week 16 matchup will control their own fate in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

