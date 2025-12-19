Cooper Kupp fumbles away Seahawks' hopes of halftime lead vs. Rams

Only one team in the NFL turns the ball over more than the Seattle Seahawks in 2025. It cost the Seahawks their first matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, and the same issue is present five weeks later in a game that could decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Seattle entered Week 16 with 23 giveaways, which is better than only the Minnesota Vikings (27). Sam Darnold threw four interceptions in the Seahawks' 21-19 loss to the Rams in the first matchup.

Now, with a chance to take over sole possession of first place in the NFC, Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp is helping out his former team as the Rams pursue the same goal.

Kupp fumbled it back to the Rams late in the second quarter with the Seahawks trailing 13-7. Seattle was looking to take a late first-half lead before also receiving the second-half kickoff, but the Rams put a stop to that effort.

Darnold threw just six passes in the opening half, completing four for 72 yards. On the opposite side, the Rams have been controlling the game with 257 total yards in the first two quarters.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is staying committed to the run, but it has only resulted in 120 total yards. This late in the season, the same issues are rearing their head in the most critical game of the season.

Darnold and the Seahawks offense will need a big second half to keep pace with the Rams. And Mike Macdonald will have his hands full trying to find a way to stop Matthew Stafford and the LA offense.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Final Week 16 injury report for Seahawks has trouble for Sam Darnold

What’s holding Sam Darnold back from being a top-five quarterback?

Reviewing Seattle Seahawks rookie Rylie Mills’ NFL debut vs. Colts