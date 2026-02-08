Super Bowl LX: 7 Storylines to Follow for the Seattle Seahawks

We are counting down the hours for when the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. This is going to be a Super Bowl matchup that is different for most NFL fans as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are accustomed to.

The Seahawks are looking to win their second-ever Super Bowl with a win over the Patriots. There are several storylines that surround the Seahawks coming into this game, and they will be reflected whether Seattle wins or loses Super Bowl LX.

1. Sam Darnold has one more game to complete his redemption arc

When thinking about this game, the No. 1 topic of either side has to do with the emergence of Sam Darnold for the Seahawks. He has shown he can be the franchise quarterback and win big games. Darnold had the best game of his career on the biggest stage yet, throwing for 346 yards, three touchdowns, and a QBR of 82.9 in the 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship.

Darnold will be asked more time to play at the top of his game on the biggest stage possible. He will have to endure through a tough and smart veteran Patriots defense that finished the season ranked fourth in the league in scoring defense (18.8 points allowed per game).

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2. JSN looks to cap off OPOTY award

While Darnold has had a tremendous comeback season, the player who is the MVP of the Seahawks' offense is wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He caught 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. JSN caught a touchdown in the playoff wins over the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. This includes his 10 receptions and 153-yard performance against the Rams. Finally, on Thursday, he was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

JSN can conclude his stellar season with a potential Super Bowl MVP performance against the Patriots. He will either face off against All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez or constant double-coverage from the defensive backs.

3. DeMarcus Lawrence looks to prove he was right to leave Dallas

DeMarcus Lawrence took a big risk by leaving the Dallas Cowboys after 11 seasons via free agency. He stated that he loved Dallas, but he knew he wasn’t going to compete for a Super Bowl title. He faced scrutiny from edge rusher Micah Parsons before he was traded.

If the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX, Lawrence might be one of the smartest players from this past offseason. Lawrence became a Pro-Bowler for the third time in four years this season with the Seahawks. He accounted for 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, 20 quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles. He has a chance to have a big game against the Patriots’ offensive line, which has allowed quarterback Drake Maye to get sacked 15 times in three playoff games.

4. Can Dark Side Defense avoid any surprises?

The biggest star this season for the Seahawks is the tenacious and elite defense that has been named “Dark Side Defense.” Seattle finished the regular season with the top-ranked scoring defense, third in rushing defense, and sixth in drive percentages that end in turnovers. This is due to their aggressiveness at the defensive line, quick reactivity from the linebackers and the consistency from the secondary.

The Seahawks allowed 479 total yards, with 114 coming from the running game in the NFC Championship Game win over the Rams. They accounted for only one sack and no turnovers from the Rams’ offense.

If the Seahawks want to make sure they don’t let the Patriots slip by them, they have to play better man coverage and get to the quarterback. The Dark Side Defense also has to ensure they don’t allow Maye to have consistent first downs with his legs.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) enters the field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

5. Seahawks look to get revenge on Patriots

One of the more obvious storylines of this Sunday is that it will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. This was when head coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson, running back Marshawn Lynch, and the Legion of Boom defense led the team to face the Patriots. With the ball coming down to the wire with the ball on the goal line, rather than Wilson handing the ball off to Lynch for a potential easy touchdown, he threw an interception to Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.

That play still haunts the Seahawks to this day as it ruined a potential repeat Super Bowl setting. That could have started a potential dynasty had Wilson not gotten the ultra-star treatment.

If the Seahawks get into a similar situation on Sunday, Darnold has star running back Kenneth Walker III and a tough offensive line. Darnold can be the hero by not forcing himself to be the savior of the game.

6. Who gets their Super Bowl moment?

There is always one moment that captures the main story of the Super Bowl. With Super Bowl XLIX, it was the interception thrown by Wilson. With Super Bowl XLIII, it was the 100-yard interception from linebacker James Harrison and the toe-tap touchdown by wide receiver Santonio Holmes. Finally, there is the David Tyree helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII.

There has been one special moment in this game that can create the storyline forever. The Seahawks have to ensure it is their moment and not for the Patriots to grab. This could be a legacy game for players like Darnold, JSN, Lawrence, defensive tackle Leonard Williams, or wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed.

7. The Seahawks look to lead a new regime in the league

What’s remarkable about this Super Bowl is that both the Seahawks and the Patriots are in their first year with their head coach and the quarterback relationship. Both teams also had young stars and an incredibly stacked roster. They were in the second year of the rebuilding process.

This Super Bowl won’t feature the typical showcase of high-profile quarterbacks. It will be the second Super Bowl to not feature Patrick Mahomes II or Tom Brady since Super Bowl L.

This Super Bowl shows that it is smart to go on a serious playoff run while changing the team's culture. Both the Seahawks and the Patriots are likely going to be the top favorites for their respective conference titles for years to come, but the winners get the momentum moving forward.

