3 Score Predictions For Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl LX Matchup
In this story:
The Seattle Seahawks are just a few sleeps away from Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots, and excitement for the game is palpable.
With the game inching closer, some members of the Seattle Seahawks on SI staff drop their predictions for how they feel the matchup will end.
Seahawks 30, Patriots 10
The Patriots are a talented and really well-coached team, especially on defense. The hard fact is the Seahawks' defense is even better, their offense is hotter right now and their special teams has an explosiveness nobody can match. They're also riding a monster 9-game winning streak coming into the Super Bowl. Outside of a total collapse from Sam Darnold, it shouldn't even be close. — Tim Weaver
Seahawks 27, Patriots 20
I love Drake Maye and think he’s overdue for a bounce-back, but this is one of the worst possible matchups for him to do that. The only solace is that he played well against the Texans, who may have a better defense than the Seahawks. Everywhere else, though, the Patriots are operating at a disadvantage. I think Maye will keep them close, but they are just outmatched here. — Zach Roberts
Seahawks start off strong with a 14-0 in first quarter lead but allow Patriots to score 10 by halftime. Darnold delivers the ball to multiple receivers including one role contributor for a big touchdown. Demarcus Lawrence has two sacks and three tackles for loss. Darnold throws for over 300 yards and 2 TD, one to JSN. — Michael Hanich
Seahawks 28, Patriots 16
The Patriots will be a tough opponent for the Seahawks, but Seattle is in the driver's seat on this one. If the Seahawks play their game and execute their plan, I don't think the Patriots will have enough to beat them. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has not played his best football during the playoffs, and the Seahawks defense has been on top of things as of late. The Seahawks offense has also shown a proficiency as of late that can win a Lombardi Trophy. — Jeremy Brener
More Seahawks on SI stories
Nick Emmanwori ends up way short for Defensive Rookie of the Year
4 fun prop bets for the Seattle Seahawks going into Super Bowl LX
Mike Macdonald stunningly finishes third in Coach of the Year vote
6 factors that will decide if Seahawks or Patriots win the Super Bowl
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.