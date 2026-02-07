3 Score Predictions For Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl LX Matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are just a few sleeps away from Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots, and excitement for the game is palpable.

With the game inching closer, some members of the Seattle Seahawks on SI staff drop their predictions for how they feel the matchup will end.

Seahawks 30, Patriots 10

The Patriots are a talented and really well-coached team, especially on defense. The hard fact is the Seahawks' defense is even better, their offense is hotter right now and their special teams has an explosiveness nobody can match. They're also riding a monster 9-game winning streak coming into the Super Bowl. Outside of a total collapse from Sam Darnold, it shouldn't even be close. — Tim Weaver

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Seahawks 27, Patriots 20

I love Drake Maye and think he’s overdue for a bounce-back, but this is one of the worst possible matchups for him to do that. The only solace is that he played well against the Texans, who may have a better defense than the Seahawks. Everywhere else, though, the Patriots are operating at a disadvantage. I think Maye will keep them close, but they are just outmatched here. — Zach Roberts

Seahawks start off strong with a 14-0 in first quarter lead but allow Patriots to score 10 by halftime. Darnold delivers the ball to multiple receivers including one role contributor for a big touchdown. Demarcus Lawrence has two sacks and three tackles for loss. Darnold throws for over 300 yards and 2 TD, one to JSN. — Michael Hanich

Seahawks 28, Patriots 16

The Patriots will be a tough opponent for the Seahawks, but Seattle is in the driver's seat on this one. If the Seahawks play their game and execute their plan, I don't think the Patriots will have enough to beat them. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has not played his best football during the playoffs, and the Seahawks defense has been on top of things as of late. The Seahawks offense has also shown a proficiency as of late that can win a Lombardi Trophy. — Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

