5 Things Seahawks Fans Need to Know About Patriots Before Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

With the game less than 48 hours away, we spoke with New England Patriots On SI reporter Mike D'Abate to learn more about the Seahawks' opponent.

At the beginning of the season, what were your expectations for the Patriots and when did a Super Bowl run feel like a possibility?

While the hiring of Mike Vrabel as Patriots head coach in Jan, 2025 brought varying degrees of optimism to fans and media alike, It is highly unlikely that anyone could have predicted a 14-3 regular season finish, capped by an appearance in Super Bowl LX. As the team progressed through offseason workouts and training camp, it became clear that New England would no longer be cellar-dweller in either the AFC East, or the conference overall. However, the chance of making the playoffs did not seem to be a possibility until the Pats defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. It was their first “quality win” on nationally-televised game against one of the NFL’s premier teams. One could really see the team’s confidence begin to grow, developing a sense of being able to compete with — and beat — the best teams in the league.

From that point, New England began to play into their strengths. Quarterback Drake Maye began to showcase his dual-threat individual talents, as well as a strong connection with his pass-catchers. On defense, the Pats had several players step up to make big plays when most-needed. Their Week 10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with their Week 16 win over the Baltimore Ravens were perhaps their most-impressive of the season’s second-half.

Still, it was a Week 15 loss to the Bills which truly galvanized the Pats as a Super Bowl contender. The Patriots squandered a commanding first-half lead, in an eventual 35-31 comeback win by Buffalo. In short, the Bills were able to make plays down the stretch while New England exhibited difficulty in converting in must-have situations in all three phases. Vrabel challenged his team to make stops in key situations. The Pats accepted the challenge and have not lost a game since.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Why are the Patriots in the Super Bowl?

While the Patriots have performed well in all three phases of the game, their newfound success is due largely in part to emergence of Drake Maye as a bona fide franchise quarterback. Perhaps best known for his ability to turn off-script plays into big yardage gains, Maye has remained poised, made mostly sound decisions with the football, and delivered in the clutch. In addition to increasing his own prowess, Maye has also raised the playing level of his pass-catchers as he takes on a leadership role within New England’s offense.

Defensively, the Patriots have adapted a more aggressive style, focused on pressuring the passer and locking down the line when attempting to stop the run. The results speak for themselves, as New England has ranked within the top 10 in overall defense and against the run all season. As a result, they have had some success in containing some high-octane offenses.

Ultimately, coach Mike Vrabel has instilled both an aggressive style of football on the field, as well as a culture of accountability throughout the team. Accordingly, the Patriots have become one of the most exciting and fundamentally-sound football teams in the league. That’s why they are representing the AFC in the Super Bowl.

What’s one thing people should know about the Patriots that cannot be found in a box score?

At the risk of dating myself with this reference, the Patriots have been operating with a little bit of Drumline’s Atlanta A&T in their bloodstream … a “one band, one sound” team concept. While New England had fallen into a culture of isolation in recent years, Vrabel and the coaching staff have helped to restore camaraderie among the team’s roster, coaching staff and front office. From celebrating individual accomplishments to fostering a consistent team effort on the field, the Pats have accepted Vrabel’s challenge of accepting accountability and turning each teaching moment into improved play on the field.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If the Patriots were to lose, what would be the reason why?

The Patriots are entering Super Bowl LX with the expectation of facing their toughest test, to date, in the Seahawks. The NFC Champions are solid in all three phases. The Seahawks have the top-ranked scoring defense in the NFL, the No. 3 scoring offense, while also ranking second in special teams DVOA with formidable return units.

Still, Seattle’s primary strength is its four-down, zone-based, nickel defense, Not only is the Seahawks’ unit specialize in wearing down its opponent, but it also has a knack for pressuring the quarterback. Even if the Patriots defense can contain the Seattle offense, it will not matter if their offensive line loses the battle for the line of scrimmage. At that point, Seattle’s defense could pressure Maye into making mistakes with the football — knowing full well that the Pats’ starter has had his share of troubles with ball security throughout the playoffs. If the Patriots cannot find a way to marginally disrupt the Seahawks’ strength and speed on defense, they will not win this game.

What’s your prediction for the game?

While getting the best of this unit will not be easy, the Patriots can gain control of the line of scrimmage with strong protection from the offensive line. If the Pats can find success in doing so, look for New England to use running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson to gain early-down ground yards. Maye should also be expected to use his run skills to make plays. In fact, the Pats QB could benefit from using his legs often in this matchup.

On defense, the Pats must first look to contain Seahawks’ running back Kenneth Walker III. With quarterback Sam Darnold expected to use the run to slow down the Patriots aggressive style of defense, New England must get early stops to force Seattle into third-and-long situations. The Pats’ front seven has the personnel and the prowess to confuse Darnold and they will attempt to do just that. Again, it will not be simple. Yet, it is the most effective way to contain the Seahawks’ top pass-catcher Jaxon Smith-Njigba — a must, if New England wishes to keep this game close.

While Seattle may look to be better-equipped to earn the win, there is a touch of destiny in this iteration of Patriots, which continuously produces significant plays when most needed. On that basis, the Pats earn the win and the franchise’s seventh Super Bowl title in a close battle between two strong-willed teams.

Final Score: Patriots 24, Seahawks 21

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Nick Emmanwori ends up way short for Defensive Rookie of the Year

6 factors that will decide if Seahawks or Patriots win the Super Bowl

4 fun prop bets for the Seattle Seahawks going into Super Bowl LX