Seahawks Could Sign Two Free Agent Running Backs

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for life without their star running back Kenneth Walker III, who wasn’t given the franchise tag. Walker will be a free agent, barring any surprise contract negotiations to bring him back on a team-friendly deal. It will be a big loss for the Seahawks, especially when second-string running back Zach Charbonnet is out for likely multiple months of the season while he recovers from a torn ACL.

Seahawks on the hunt for two running backs

The Seahawks are already in the market for Walker’s replacement by seeking a free-agent running back. Emerald Spectrum reporter and host of Locked on Seahawks, Corbin Smith, says the Seahawks are monitoring Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier. Dan Viens, host of the Seahawks Forever Podcast, says that Allgeier isn’t the only free agent running back they are targeting. San Francisco 49ers’ Brian Robinson is also reportedly on Seattle’s radar.

Allgeier is coming off a season where he rushed for 514 yards and eight touchdowns on 143 carries, all while splitting the backfield with Bijan Robinson. He has rushed for 2,876 yards and 18 touchdowns on 676 carries in 67 games played, with 12 being starts, all in four seasons. Allgeier is set to earn an average of $5.6 million or more under his contract, where he aims to be the starting running back.

Robinson had an impact and dynamic three seasons with the Washington Commanders. In those three years, Robinson rushed for 2,329 yards and 15 touchdowns on 570 carries while catching 65 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers to be a backup behind Christian McCaffrey, but he took significantly fewer snaps. Robinson is projected to earn $3 million annually this offseason.

Should the Seahawks go for the pair?

There is a lot to take from the Seahawks reportedly targeting Allgeier and Robinson. Allgeier wants to show he is a capable starter in the league after backing up Bijan Robinson. Meanwhile, Brian Robinson Jr. would get more carries under a run-first offense. Robinson will also have some familiarity with the offense that will be developed by offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, the 49ers’ former run-game coordinator.

These moves suggest that the Seahawks are preparing to move on from Walker, but they could also mean the same for Zach Charbonnet. He will miss much, if not all, of the regular season while he recovers from his torn ACL. That will be a lot of time for Allgeier and Robinson to become part of the Seahawks' culture. Robinson might be signed until Charbonnet is ready to play and then traded, if the trade deadline hadn’t passed during the season.

The loss of a Super Bowl MVP in Walker will be significant, but the front office didn’t want to pay Walker around $14 million under the franchise tag, and they didn’t want to pay north of $12 million per year. Allgeier and Robinson combined would be a cheaper and still effective option. Plus, they are more dynamic by being reliable in the passing game, which is an asset that head coach Mike Macdonald likes. The Seahawks have a big opportunity to sign both players.

