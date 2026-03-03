Here's the Seahawks Plan If Kenneth Walker III Signs Elsewhere

The news of the Seattle Seahawks not utilizing the franchise tag on running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III shouldn’t come as a surprise to many people and NFL media outlets. Walker is on the verge of leaving Seattle after a tremendous late-season and playoff push. He is close to being the fourth player in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP and then leave via free agency.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider wants Walker to return to the Seahawks, but not at the cost of blowing up the salary cap. Schneider hates using the franchise tag, as he has only used it twice since becoming general manager in 2010. The franchise tag is likely around $14.2 million in 2026. The Seahawks might let Walker test the waters of free agency to see what is his real value is, but if he is leaving for another team, Schneider has to have a plan.

Seahawks find their answer in free agency

One of the reasons why Walker’s departure would sting, outside of him being the reigning Super Bowl MVP, is that Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL. Instead of turning to untested George Holani, the Seahawks turn to free agency.

With Breece Hall franchise tagged, the Seahawks could turn to Travis Etienne Jr., who is coming off a career year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns on 260 carries while also catching 36 receptions for 292 yards and six touchdowns. Etienne has more to prove as a franchise back.

Other potential first-string running backs for the Seahawks include Atlanta’s Tyler Allgeier, Carolina’s Rico Dowdle, or San Francisco’s Brian Robinson Jr.

Seahawks make a push in a trade

Free agency isn’t the only way for Seattle to get a veteran running back. There could be some options discovered in a trade. It was only earlier in the week when the Detroit Lions traded running back David Montgomery in a package to the Houston Texans. Other running backs who have been rumored to be on the trade block since last season includes New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara, Miami’s De’Von Achane, and Tennessee’s Tony Pollard. The biggest drawback is that these backs will likely cost a draft pick to get them.

Seahawks find their future in the 2026 NFL Draft

In a last resort, if the Seahawks don’t find a veteran worth the role of first-string running back, they could use the 2026 NFL Draft. The Seahawks only have four draft picks, but have their first three round picks. They will be too high to draft Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love with the No. 32 overall pick, but there is a serious possibility of drafting the Irish’s second back in Jadarian Price there.

There is the risk of hoping Price will be available in the second round with pick No.64. The Seahawks could use a push for Penn State’s Kaytron Allen, Washington’s Jonah Coleman, or Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. In rounds two or three. If Seattle drafts a running back to be their first-string back, they would have to be pro-ready and able to contribute early with Charbonnet out and Holani’s lack of experience.

