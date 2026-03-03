Seahawks Make Franchise Tag Decision on Kenneth Walker III

The Seattle Seahawks are bracing with the reality of possibly losing running back Kenneth Walker III in free agency.

The NFL's franchise tag deadline came and went, and Walker does not have a deal, making him an unrestricted free agent. If he were to sign a deal, it would have cost the Seahawks a little more than $14 million for a one-year contract, making him among the highest-paid running backs in the league. However, the Seahawks weren't willing to pay him that much, which led to the team not using the franchise tag.

The only players to be given the franchise tag were New York Jets running back Breece Hall, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones received the transition tag, which allows him to sign an offer sheet with another team that can be matched by the Colts.

Hall will make just over $14 million this season with the Jets, while Jones is set to make over $37 million with the Colts. The Cowboys will be paying Pickens over $27 million this upcoming season, while Pitts makes just over $15 million. Franchise tags are tricky, which is why the Seahawks neglected to give Walker the money that is worth one year on the tag.

NBC Sports insider Matthew Barry is reporting that the Seahawks are looking to give Walker around $10 million per season on a new deal.

“Hey, Ken, go out there and test the market. If someone is willing to pay $12 or $13 million, good for you. Get paid. But if your market is around $10 million, then come back and talk to us," Berry said.

It remains to be seen if the Seahawks are willing to give that much money to Walker, but they believe they will be competitive in his free agency. Several teams could look to offer Walker more money, but the Seahawks appear firm in how much they are willing to give him.

Walker turns 26 in October, so there is reason to believe he still has a lot of years left in him. Second contracts for running backs have been a strong topic of discussion over the last couple of years when it comes to their valuation.

Ultimately, it comes down to what a team is willing to pay and the Seahawks just showed how much would lead to them saying no to Walker.

