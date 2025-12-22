Seahawks’ edge rusher Derick Hall loses appeal on suspension

Derick Hall, the third year edge rusher for the Seattle Seahawks, will be missing this upcoming Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, his third missed game of the 2025 season. But this time, he’s not going to be sitting out with an injury. Rather, this missed game stems from a player on the other team getting injured and Hall being held responsible for it.

With 2:12 remaining in the first quarter of Thursday’s game in Seattle, the Rams faced 3rd and goal from the six. The play ended with a five yard gain by Puka Nakua that set up a 4th and goal, but of greater note was a play that happened away from the ball. Hall bull-rushed Rams’ right tackle Warren McClendon Jr, and right guard Kevin Dotson came over to assist.

Hall knocked Dotson to his knees, and while stepping towards the action of the play, stepped on the back of Dotson’s calf. While things happened rather quickly and it’s difficult to fully decipher the precise order of operations here, there is at least an argument to be made that Hall intentionally steps on Dotson and puts his full body weight on him.

Of course, there’s also an argument to be made that Hall didn’t realize Dotson’s calf was there, and merely looks down because he’s surprised his foot didn’t land on turf, and then moves deliberately to get off of him. I’ve seen plenty of suggestions to both sides, but the NFL has decided to side with the former in upholding his suspension.

Either way, Dotson left the game with an injury, was seen in a walking boot after the game, and his availability going forward is in doubt, so the effects of the play are undeniable even if the intent isn’t. Ramon Foster, a jointly-appointed hearing officer of the NFL and NFLPA, agreed that Hall’s action violated the rules against unnecessary roughness, and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Personally, I find value in both points of view. Thursday was Hall’s 47th game as a Seahawk, and I’ve never seen anything from him to indicate a Ndamukong Suh-sort of nasty streak on the football field. But I can understand someone watching the video and believing that Hall did what he did on purpose and with intent to injure, even if only on an emotional level.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) tackles Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So I’m not going to say anything definite here. I understand the suspension being upheld, although I find some of the reactions to this play somewhat histrionic, and very much doubt that Hall’s actions were maliceful. But the suspension is set in stone, so the question now is what kind of effect it will have on the team for this upcoming week.

The Carolina Panthers do not pass the ball very much, nor do they pass it very effectively. They’ve been above average running the ball, but there’s nothing indicating this is an offense that does anything all that well. For whatever it’s worth, Hall has not been the one-dimensional pass rusher who is lost against the run this year that he was in 2024, so he has balanced value.

However, the timing on this suspension is interesting. Whatever you may think of Hall’s actual level of play, he most certainly does play (almost 400 defensive snaps despite missing basically three games with an injury), and he’s a key part of the rotation at edge that Seattle leans on heavily. And on Thursday night, another part of that rotation was basically shelved.

Boye Mafe, Seattle’s lowest-graded defender by PFF in the Rams game, played all of 24 out of 92 possible snaps. The Seahawks gave additional snaps to veteran Uchenna Nwosu and Demarcus Lawrence to keep Mafe off the field, seemingly an acknowledgement that he wasn’t performing and the game was too important to give him the opportunity to cost the team.

It’s been a bitterly disappointing contract year for Mafe. I fully expected double digit sacks and strong play against the run, if for no other reason than that 2024 had been a bit of a letdown for him and he needed a good season to secure a big offseason deal. I don’t think Mafe has been bad all season, but he has one sack in fifteen games.

Now, with Hall out for this Panthers game, Mafe will probably have to be a bigger part of the gameplan. I doubt Seattle can get through this game without getting at least 45 snaps from him, unless Jared Ivey or Connor O’Toole take a big share of the snaps. In many ways, it’s a final chance for Mafe to earn the trust of the coaching staff and get back to a normal share of action.

Mafe is clearly the primary player affected by not having Hall this Sunday, but Nwosu and Lawrence will probably see an uptick in action as well. I’m not thrilled about it, but judicious rotations have kept their usage low enough to where they should be fine. Mike Morris might get a little action as an edge, although he’s oversized and not a great replacement for Hall.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) celebrate after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Regardless, it’s a one-game suspension, so Hall should be back (and perhaps more fresh) for the season finale against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s not clear if the Panthers are going to go all-out this weekend, so being down a couple pieces isn’t the end of the world. The 49ers game is more likely to have actual stakes on both sides. And, of course, the postseason looms.

I’m not going to pretend I have all the answers, or that there are any clear answers, to Hall’s actions and the suspension. I don’t believe there are, to be honest. I’m not thrilled about it, but I understand it, especially given that Dotson looks like he’s going to miss some time. But this should be something that the Seahawks can handle for a week, and may even pay off later.

