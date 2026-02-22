Controversial Call From Rams vs. Seahawks Game Could Lead to Rule Change

One game can define a whole season for a championship-caliber team. For the Seattle Seahawks, that game was in Week 16 when they sparked a mid-fourth-quarter comeback down 30-14 to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 38-37 in overtime on Thursday Night Football. That game helped turn the Seahawks from a top-five team to the top seed heading into the postseason.

It was also a defining moment for the Rams, who blew a solid performance from quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Puka Nacua, and their turnover-prone defense. The Rams crashed out after the loss, and they were never the same. The Rams fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn after the game. Their offense and defense took turns with inconsistency in the playoffs. The Seahawks knocked the Rams out of the playoffs in the NFC Championship thanks to a 31-27 score.

The Rams challenging the controversial two-point conversion play

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The beginning of the Rams’ downfall in Week 16 was the 58-yard punt return touchdown from Rashid Shaheed, but the highpoint was the Seahawks’ tying two-point conversion to make it 30-30. This was the play where Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold quickly rolled back under center and threw the ball backwards to running back Zach Charbonnet. The ball’s path was swatted by a Rams defender and rolled forward to where it was ultimately picked up by Charbonnet.

The play was ruled dead with lots of questions. After over two minutes, the ruling of a no-good two-point conversion was challenged by the league thanks to a question from the Prime Video crew. The call was overturned, allowing the Seahawks to tie.

Fast forward to the postseason, the Seahawks have won the Super Bowl, and the Rams went to the NFC Championship Game empty-handed. Their disappointment won’t be self-reflecting, however, as the Rams plan to submit a rule change to the NFL regarding how a team can score on a two-point conversion.

What is there to be changed?

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert (81) makes a catch for a game-winning two-point conversion against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The big question is, what are the Rams arguing for change? There is the notion of the pass, which was confirmed backwards. There is the question of the batted pass that, even if a whistle is blown, the ball is still live. There is the destination of where the ball goes after it is thrown, as it moves forward after being swatted. Finally, there is the challenge from the TV crew.

As it appears, the TV crew got it, and the NFL needed to be challenged for why the play should be considered live. Even if the Seahawks weren’t given the two-points, there still would have been time for the Dark Side Defense to make the Rams punt and then the red-hot offense to get a potentially game-winning field goal or touchdown.

The Rams had every opportunity to win the game on the road and claim the momentum of the NFC’s No. 1 seed, but Seattle took advantage of the situation and now has another Super Bowl title.

The Rams, on the other hand, are left wondering ‘what if?’ Instead of wondering how their team could improve, the Rams are more focused on changing rules that would’ve been beneficial to them. It’s unknown what rule the Rams organization will try to change, but they will try to use their name and star power to influence the league. In the end, this is why the Seahawks are winners this season and beyond.

