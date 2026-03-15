8-Word Message Will Have Seahawks Fans Rooting For Emanuel Wilson

New free agent running back Emanuel Wilson may be from Charlotte, North Carolina, but he grew up as a fan of the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson expressed his excitement in signing with the Seahawks earlier this week on social media, sharing that he was once a 12 himself.

Really about to sign with my childhood team 🔵🟢 — Gods Child✝️🧎🏿 (@1kEmanuelWilson) March 13, 2026

Former 12 Emanuel Wilson Joins Seahawks

According to Seahawks.com writer Ari Horton, Wilson's favorite players growing up were Sean Alexander and Marshawn Lynch, both of whom were the star running back for the Seahawks at one point in their careers. Now Wilson has a chance to follow in their footsteps.

"I was shocked that my agent called me and told me that Seattle was going to offer me a contract. So blessed to be here," Wilson said via Horton.

The Seahawks are hoping Wilson can be part of the Seahawks backfield after Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs early in free agency. Wilson might not shoulder the same load Walker did, but he should help as part of the solution for losing him.

John Schneider Likes What Seahawks See in Wilson

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson hurdles San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seahawks general manager John Schneider spoke on Seattle Sports 710 AM and explained why the team felt the need to sign Wilson in for agency.

"Our pro staff did a great job evaluating, identifying Emanuel and just saying, 'Hey, here's this 230-pound guy with great feet.' And you sign a one-year deal like that, it's kind of like a, come on in, come be part of our culture. Kind of like, come prove it, see what you can do and compete with a group. And he gives us a little bit of something different. He's a heavy runner. Excited about him," Schneider said.

In the last two seasons, Wilson has played in 34 games for the Packers, running the ball 228 times for 998 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has 26 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson will be expected to compete with Zach Charbonnet and George Holani for carries during the offseason. There is also a chance the Seahawks end up drafting a running back who will also have a chance to compete for snaps in what should be an intriguing training camp competition.

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