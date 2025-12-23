Seahawks fill Derick Hall's Week 17 roster spot with key back-end defender

Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Derick Hall had his one-game suspension upheld by the NFL on Monday, so he will miss the team's Week 17 road game against the Carolina Panthers.

Hall, who was suspended after stepping on Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson in Thursday's 38-37 overtime win, will also not be paid for his one-game absence.

The Seahawks made a pair of moves on Monday to fill Hall's roster spot for the week. Seattle signed safety D'Anthony Bell off the practice squad and re-signed cornerback Tyler Hall to the practice squad.

Bell has been a productive member of the defense, moving between the active roster and practice squad multiple times throughout the season, with safety Julian Love previously on injured reserve. He's totaled 15 tackles, one tackle for loss and a half-sack in 13 appearances this season (two starts).

Tyler Hall has been on the Seahawks' practice squad multiple times, going back to the 2024 season, but he hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since the 2023 season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

How it affects Seattle's defense

The loss of Derick Hall is a big one for the Seahawks. He has just one sack this season, but he's frequently in the backfield and disrupting opposing quarterbacks. Seattle will rely on Uchenna Nwosu, DeMarcus Lawrence and Boye Mafe to step up even more in his absence.

Bell became a necessity on the active roster after Coby Bryant suffered a knee injury in Thursday's win. It's possible Bryant, who has started all 15 games this season, could miss the final two games of the regular season and maybe more. Bell fills in that gap behind Ty Okada, Nick Emmanwori and Love.

Cornerback Riq Woolen also suffered a knee injury in Week 16, but he's expected to be OK. Tyler Hall appears to be insurance for that position, and could be elevated for game day if Woolen's status is in jeopardy.

The Seahawks are still much healthier on defense than they were earlier in the season. They've also shown multiple times this season that they are one of the deepest groups in the league. That will bode well for the team, as backups may have to step in.

Seattle and Carolina kick off at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28, at Bank of American Stadium.

