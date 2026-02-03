Seahawks Getting Key Special Teamer Back For Super Bowl LX

After a long 19 games and 21 total weeks since the NFL season began, the Seattle Seahawks are making potentially their final roster moves of the campaign.

The Seahawks activated linebacker and special teams ace Chazz Surratt from injured reserve on Tuesday. They also placed undrafted rookie tackle Amari Kight on injured reserve to make room on the roster.

Kight, who has been serving as Seattle's third-string left tackle, has been dealing with a knee injury since the Divisional Round. He also played extensively in that game, with starter Charles Cross going down. Kight has appeared in four total games this season.

Surratt has been on injured reserve since Week 13 due to an ankle injury. Before being sidelined, he played the majority of the Seahawks' special teams snaps and has 11 total tackles. Surratt has played just seven defensive snaps for Seattle, all in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tackle Amari Kight (79) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He's not expected to be a big contributor on that side of the ball in Super Bowl LX, but the Seahawks' special teams unit has been excellent this season. It's been one of the keys to how they've gotten to 16-3, including the playoffs.

Surratt offers yet another strong blocker and tackler for special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh's unit. That only makes the Seahawks better, and Kight is unlikely to be needed for the final game of the season.

If the Seahawks want to make quick work of the New England Patriots, they will need the special teams to continue being the best in the league. Surratt helps with that and is an emergency defender if Seattle is put in a pinch.

There could be more roster moves coming down the pipeline, but the Seahawks are getting close to their game-day roster for the Super Bowl.

