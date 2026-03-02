Seahawks Might Be Big Winner of Texans, Lions Trade

The Seattle Seahawks are on the sidelines as the Houston Texans make the first big splash ahead of the NFL's legal tampering period of free agency.

The Texans made a trade with the Detroit Lions that sends running back David Montgomery to Houston, shaking up the running back market across the league. With the Seahawks at the forefront of it as Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III among the league's top free agents, this trade might help Seattle get one step closer to bringing its star player back to the pacific northwest.

“Kenneth Walker III, who sounds like he’s generating enough outside interest to spell the end of his time in Seattle,” ESPN analyst Dan Graziano wrote shortly before the Montgomery trade. “Teams I expect to see gauge the free agent RB market include the Chiefs, Texans and Giants, among others.”

Seahawks See Kenneth Walker III Suitor Back Off

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III poses with the MVP trophy. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It now appears very unlikely for the Texans to pursue Walker in free agency, seeing now that they have Montgomery to pair with second-year pro Woody Marks. However, there are still some teams that should be interested in Walker in free agency.

Graziano mentioned the Chiefs, who could benefit from an upgrade at the position from Isiah Pacheco, but they have the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL Draft and have been rumored to be interested in selecting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, who would cost less money for Kansas City.

The Giants could also be a team that looks to sign Walker, but they have Cam Skattebo entering his second season. They probably don't have as pressing of a need at the running back position as the Seahawks do, which could mean Seattle would offer more money to the Super Bowl MVP.

Other suitors may emerge in the coming days, but it appears more likely after this trade that Walker will stay with the Seahawks. There are still several hoops the Seahawks have to go through in order to make this happen, but the Super Bowl champions should be considered the favorite to sign Walker this offseason in hopes of repeating next season.

The NFL's legal tampering period in free agency is scheduled for next Monday at 9 a.m. PT.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter