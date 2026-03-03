Three Likeliest Teams That Could Sign Seahawks Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III

The Seattle Seahawks will have some competition if they do not use the franchise tag on running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

The Seahawks should be looking to offer him a decent contract, but there is a chance that other teams would offer more than what the Seahawks are willing to give. Here's a look at three teams that are the likeliest to sign Walker in free agency.

Kansas City Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are hoping to bounce back after their uncharacteristic season in which they finished under.500 and out of the playoffs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL, which means the team may need to rely on a stronger run game in the offense. Adding Walker, who is the top free agent running back this offseason, could elevate their unit.

The Chiefs might be willing to give Walker a decent-sized contract that could be what the Seahawks are willing to offer. If that were to be the case, the Chiefs would re-enter the conversation in the AFC as one of the top teams to compete for the Super Bowl.

New York Giants

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants have been reported as a team that is very much interested in adding Walker into the fold. It's an interesting fit because the Giants have Cam Skattebo already in the mix, but he suffered a season-ending injury. The team could be looking for more of a committee approach.

“The Seahawks, I’m told by league sources, don’t plan on using the franchise tag on running back Kenneth Walker, the Super Bowl MVP, and are working to sign him to a new contract. If that doesn’t happen ahead of free agency, he’ll get significant interest elsewhere — the Giants have serious interest in pursuing him, according to league sources,” The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt wrote.

The Giants don't have as much cap space compared to other teams in the league, but if they are serious about switching things up under new head coach John Harbaugh, this could be an option for them.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III poses with the MVP trophy. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the Seahawks have a lot of interest in Walker and would be willing to bring him back. The conundrum the Seahawks face is that they want to bring several players back, and they won't necessarily be able to give everyone a raise. Walker is very much deserving of a larger contract, and he would get that from the Seahawks, but he might be valued higher elsewhere.

That being said, the Seahawks should be giving Walker a competitive offer, and he should consider anything Seattle has to give him because they believe he is a key part to their Super Bowl puzzle for a second consecutive season.

