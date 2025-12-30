Seahawks drop Week 18 injury hints with flurry of roster moves

In preparation for their most important regular-season game in almost a decade, the Seattle Seahawks are beginning to tune their Week 18 roster.

The Seahawks made multiple moves on Tuesday, placing wide receiver Cody White on injured reserve (groin) and signing rookie offensive tackle Amari Kight off the practice squad. Seattle can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Safety D'Anthony Bell was waived to make room on the roster, and undrafted rookie wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. was signed to the practice squad.

What roster moves mean for Week 18 vs. 49ers

Seattle had to waive Bell since edge rusher Derick Hall was returning from his one-game suspension served against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. With Coby Bryant out (knee), Bell was extra depth on the roster against the Panthers.

Bryant's status remains unknown for Week 18. Still, the team opted to at least temporarily let go of Bell. The Seahawks will likely elevate another player from the practice squad before game day, as they would otherwise have just Ty Okada and Julian Love active for the game at the safety spots.

It could mean, however, that Bryant is trending towards playing against the 49ers. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald didn't offer much information on Monday.

Kight was signed to the roster because he had used up all three of his game-day practice-squad elevations. With Charles Cross (hamstring) missing the last two games, the Seahawks have needed Kight as a backup to Josh Jones, who is already filling in for Cross.

Clearly, the Seahawks are still not confident in Cross' status for Week 18. Kight has played 15 total snaps on offense and special teams in the three games he was elevated on game days.

Foster, who went undrafted out of Michigan State, was with the team for all of training camp before being waived with an injury designation in August. He hasn't been with any other NFL team since. Foster gives the coaching staff another emergency option now that Tory Horton and Cody White are on IR, and Rashid Shaheed is working through a concussion.

Thus, there's some good news and bad news mixed in with these moves. Bryant may be back, but it seems Cross is likely going to miss a third-straight game heading into the playoffs.

