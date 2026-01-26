Seahawks LB Ernest Jones Revels in Beating Former Team in NFC Championship

The Seattle Seahawks have two former superstar Los Angeles Rams players on their roster in linebacker Ernest Jones IV and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Both were big contributors to the Rams' Super Bowl LVI title during the 2021 season. Now, they're headed to Super Bowl LX with the Seahawks after a three-game 2025 season saga that concluded with Seattle defeating Los Angeles 31-27 in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

“I can’t describe it, man,” Jones said after the Seahawks' win. “This is everything that we prayed for, everything that we worked for. To see those guys celebrating in that locker room — we won the [NFC] West, won the division, and now we’re NFC champs. There’s nothing better. So, I’m excited and ready for this opportunity.”

The Rams traded Jones and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans before the 2024 season in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick after three productive seasons in Los Angeles.

In his final season with the Rams, Jones totaled 145 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and six pass deflections — providing a look into the future All-Pro's potential.

Dec 10, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones (53) celebrates after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. | Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

But the Titans, clearly heading towards a rebuild, didn't hang onto him either. The Seahawks acquired Jones seven games into the 2024 season in exchange for linebacker Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Since then, Jones has become the heart and soul of the Seahawks' now-NFC champion defense. He earned a Second Team All-Pro nod for totaling 126 tackles, four tackles for loss, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and seven pass deflections this season.

“One thousand percent,” Jones said when asked if this NFC Championship was more satisfying as a veteran with the Seahawks rather than a rookie with the Rams.

Jones confirmed, but bit his tongue when asked if beating his former team made the win even sweeter.

“No, for sure,” Jones responded. “There’s a lot that I would like to say, but God’s granted us this win so humbly. I moved past, man. I’m just glad my group, my team, we’re going to the Super Bowl.”

Just a lil rams pack! Shiii smoke GOODT😂🖤 https://t.co/lFth0jY2US — Ernest Jones (@ernestjones) January 26, 2026

After an impressive half-season with the Seahawks in 2024, Jones was rewarded with a three-year, $33 million contract that will keep him in Seattle through the 2027 season. This campaign, which will now culminate in a Seahawks Super Bowl appearance, will likely result in more money coming down the pipeline for Jones in the years to come.

Jones said the 2021 trip to the Super Bowl with the Rams was different due to COVID-19 protocols and the game being in Los Angeles. So, already a one-time Super Bowl champion, Jones is relishing the experience.

“For me, it’s like I step away a little bit from this part,” Jones said when asked about advice for his teammates. “Because, honestly, my Super Bowl experience, it was in LA, we didn’t go anywhere. I think here we’ll have to go like a week in advance, so I’m a little new to this myself. We didn’t have much media; it was COVID time, so I’m new to it myself.”

The Seahawks and New England Patriots will kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 8, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

