Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson Hypes Sam Darnold After Super Bowl Berth

Sam Darnold is rightfully getting a ton of praise for his performance in the NFC Championship Game. He has the Seattle Seahawks back in the Super Bowl, and they are favored to win. They haven't had this chance since Russell Wilson's prime.

Darnold diced up the Los Angeles Rams, proving his doubters wrong yet again. He has been the perfect addition to this Seahawks offense, and he was electric on Sunday night, tossing three touchdowns and well over 300 yards.

Perhaps fittingly, Wilson took to social media after to deliver some praise for Darnold and some support for his former team in their pursuit of another title.

Russell Wilson praises Sam Darnold for making Super Bowl

Sam Darnold's comeback story is no secret by now, but it's still worth recapping. The former top selection by the New York Jets flamed out badly, and he ended up as a reclamation project with the Carolina Panthers.

He failed miserably there, too, ending up as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers. After some solid spot starts, the Minnesota Vikings gave him the same job, but he ended up starting thanks to a JJ McCarthy injury. He never looked back, landed with the Seahawks, and flew even higher.

Sam Darnold’s comeback story over the past 2 years has been one of the most inspirational things to watch! Cool seeing him overcome!!! Congrats bro.

Hope you win it! 🏆

So now that Darnold, once one of the most famous busts in modern NFL history, is in the Super Bowl, Russell Wilson, who was his predecessor's predecessor in Seattle, congratulated him.

"Sam Darnold’s comeback story over the past 2 years has been one of the most inspirational things to watch! Cool seeing him overcome!!! Congrats bro. Hope you win it! Go Hawks," Wilson said on social media.

Darnold will now try to match Wilson in Super Bowl titles with one. Darnold will also try to outdo Wilson by winning in his first season with the Hawks. Wilson won in his second season, although that was also just his second NFL season at all.

This is a very different team, but the Seahawks, ironically, will face the New England Patriots, another very different team, in a rematch of Wilson's last trip to the Bowl. There, he threw the infamous interception on the one-yard line that shocked the football world.

