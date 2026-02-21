Packers, Seahawks Trade Idea Makes Super Bowl Champs Stronger

There are several ways for the Seattle Seahawks to improve during the offseason. The most obvious step is for the roster to improve through free agency of the 2026 NFL Draft, but there might be ways for the Seahawks’ front office to accomplish that through a different measure. Among the most complicated and vital groups to improve this offseason is the offensive line.

The Seahawks can find out one of their biggest offseason teams by being innovative with trades. One hypothetical trade comes from Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine’s hypothetical trade article, which suggests one trade from each team.

Seahawks and Packers make trade attempt to improve for 2026

In Ballentine’s draft, the Seahawks trade their third-round pick (No. 96) in exchange for two-time Pro-Bowl center and the Packers’ fifth-round pick (No. 158). This move helps both teams, as the Packers would be off the $18.5 million base salary they would be forced to pay in order to relieve some salary cap space and possibly go for a reliable pass-catcher. The Packers would also get a late-day two pick in the draft.

For the Seahawks, they get to immediately upgrade their interior offensive line. Jenkins has been a longtime leader of a powerful and dynamic offense for several years. He played nine games in 2025 due to a lower-body injury. The last time he played a full season was in 2024. Jenkins finished with an overall grade of 65.5 by Pro Football Focus at guard. While the Seahawks might have to be patient with his recovery process, the Seahawks will have an instant upgrade at the right guard or center position.

How do the Seahawks improve in the long run with this trade

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks would be trading for a player who has one year left on their contract. While this is ideal from one perspective, it is a good opportunity for the Seahawks in the long run. Jenkins would be playing for a longer run contract, but not like the one where he is getting $68 million in four years. He would likely be more focused on sustainability since he is currently 30 years old.

After the Seahawks’ 2026 season is over, and the $24 million cap hit would’ve passed, and they let him walk, that is a lot of open space for a star like wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba or cornerback Devon Witherspoon to be re-signed.

The possibilities are endless for the Seahawks to utilize Jenkins’ talent and potential. The Seahawks could benefit greatly now and in the future in the chase of a second consecutive Super Bowl title.

