Where the Seahawks' Offensive Free Agents Fit Regarding Pay

It won’t be long until the NFL free agency period hits, and many players will either be re-signed or signed to new teams. The Seattle Seahawks have vital players on both sides of the field who are set to be free agents, especially on offense. Seattle has running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, and backup offensive tackle Josh Jones set to be unrestricted free agents.

There are some big decisions for the Seahawks’ front office to make this offseason. They have the sixth-most salary cap space available at $63.2 million. A good portion of that might be spent giving wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon contract extensions. Walker, Shaheed, and Jones can be re-signed, but it will have to be done at the right price, according to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell’s free agency report surrounding the offensive players.

Kenneth Walker III – running back

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball as New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) defends during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker III is one of the top three running backs in this free agent class, according to Barnwell. He is listed in the tier-three section as capable, along with Travis Etienne Jr., and just below Breece Hall. Walker is praised for his motor, skill sets, late season push, including the Super Bowl. Among his biggest negative traits are his lack of usage on every down and his inconsistent hands as a pass-catcher.

Walker’s projection, according to Barnwell, is somewhere between $8-to-$12 million average annual salary. He will likely get the better deal with the Seahawks, considering he is the Super Bowl MVP, and the team doesn’t have a number one option for the season with Zach Charbonnet out.

Rashad Shaheed – wide receiver/return specialist

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) reacts in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Another critical player for the Seahawks is Rashid Shaheed. He is put in the tier-four category, which is the borderline starter/high-end backup. Shaheed isn’t built to be the number one receiver for a team, but he is one of the most dynamic and explosive weapons in free agency. He could be back with the Seahawks for next season as a counter for the team, potentially letting Walker leave as a salary cap-saving move.

Shaheed’s projected average annual salary is somewhere between $6-to-$12 million. Keep in mind, the Seahawks have also utilized Shaheed as a receiver, an extra running back on the outside, and as an explosive return specialist. This could put Walker and Shaheed in the same pay range.

Josh Jones – offensive tackle

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw a pass as guards Grey Zabel (76) and Josh Jones (74) block against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Finally, one of the other free offensive agents to watch for is offensive tackle Josh Jones. He started the final three games of the regular season at left tackle in place of the injured Charles Cross. He played well to help the Seahawks win the NFC West Division, but had injury concerns during the playoffs.

Jones is placed in the tier-five section, which includes backups likely to net guaranteed money. He is projected to earn an average of $2-to-$6 million in his new deal. He may seek a new team in an effort to be a potential starter somewhere else. The Seahawks might also bring back Jones as a reliable high-end backup.

