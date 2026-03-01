Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed Reveals Dream Scenario this Offseason

The Seattle Seahawks have a great chance to run it with most of the stellar roster that helped them win the Super Bowl title. Several key players are set to hit free agency near the middle of March. Among them is wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, who has created multiple sparks to help the Seahawks win big games.

There are numerous uncertainties this offseason, including how the Seahawks will rebuild their Super Bowl-winning roster. One thing is for certain, Shaheed wants to remain with the Seahawks and continue his development into a reliable all-around player.

Shaheed shares his dream goal this offseason

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) high fives fans during Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX parade. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Shaheed got the opportunity to chat with NFL reporter and founder of Between The Hashmarks Matt Lombardo to talk about the free agent journey this offseason. Lombardo asked about whether the Seahawks have already started conversations about whether they will be saved for free agency, which is closing in on starting.

“They’re kinda off in the distance I feel like in March, I feel like the conversations are going to heat up a little bit and I’m excited for it all man, I kinda hope to come back and run it back of course. I mean, it's an opportunity. It’s pretty.”

When asked about the dream scenario for Shaheed this offseason, he didn’t hold back his desire to return.

“I would say for sure to be here in Seattle, I’m loving it. I love the organization, I love the city, love the fans. Getting accustomed to this place is nothing short of amazing, so I would not mind if I stayed at all.”

Shaheed and Lombardi went on to talk about the famous Seattle areas, such as Pike Place and some coffee shops. Shaheed has been to Pike Place to catch a fish, but he also said he is remaining in Seattle during the early portion of the offseason to explore more of Seattle.

Shaheed is eager to remain a Seahawk, but it remains up to the team

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Shaheed is staying in Seattle during the offseason to explore the area more, and saying it is a dream scenario to stay should be a major indication for the Seahawks to re-sign him. The Seahawks had faith in Shaheed’s ability when they traded a fourth and a fifth-round pick for him during the NFL Trade Deadline, and they have in him now.

The big question for the Seahawks is not, ‘should the team re-sign Shaheed?’ but instead, it’s ‘can they re-sign him?’ The Seahawks have the sixth-most salary cap space in the entire league at $61.1 million, according to Spotrac. While it is enough to pay Shaheed and some of the other free agents, like running back Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks are also looking to give contract extensions to star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

The Seahawks also have to evaluate Shaheed to see if he is worth the $14.1 million annual market value, according to Spotrac. While he is the most explosive and dynamic player on the team, the team has to decide if a player who hasn’t had an offensive touchdown in nine regular season games and three postseason games. If he gets the big-time contract, he needs to contribute big-time results, and the team has to believe he can.

