Rashid Shaheed on what makes the 2025 Seattle Seahawks an "amazing" team

It took a few weeks to gel, but now that it has the Seattle Seahawks are looking like thieves for acquiring Rashid Shaheed at the trade deadline for a pair of day three draft picks.

The fourth-year wide receiver took a couple games to build chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold, but has stepped up as a viable complement to the NFL's leading receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba since then. In the process, he's showing off the big-play ability that attracted Seattle to him in the first place.

After a quiet start, Shaheed’s impact began to surface in the weeks leading up to the Rams game. Over back-to-back wins against the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts, he totaled nine catches for 141 yards and added a kick return touchdown, providing early evidence that his explosiveness was starting to translate within Seattle’s offense.

While he didn’t record a catch in Seattle’s 38-37 Week 16 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams, he delivered two of the game’s most explosive, and impactful plays. His 58-yard punt return for a touchdown at the 8:03 mark of the fourth quarter pulled Seattle within one possession, and his 31-yard run one minute later set up A.J. Barner’s touchdown and the ensuing two-point conversion that tied the game.

Speaking with Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Shaheed raved about his new teammates, and how the positive culture is allowing him to dream big about what they can accomplish.

“It’s been a great time,” Shaheed said of his time in Seattle. “It’s been a lot but it’s been fun. Being around these guys, they encourage each and every one of us. The coaches, they believe in us. That’s the biggest thing, the belief within this team is amazing. That’s how we’re able to accomplish all these amazing things.” Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed

Meanwhile, Shaheed's teammates have taken notice of their new flashy offensive addition, and think he's pretty "amazing" himself.

“Shaheed returning that punt was incredible,” Seattle defensive tackle Leonard Williams said. “You just felt the momentum swinging. It was amazing. … He brought us back into that game. He’s been a big key, bringing him on this team. He’s been a big factor in helping us win some games.” Seahawks DT Leonard Williams

With two games remaining against the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers still ahead, the Seahawks control their own destiny in attempting to secure the NFC's No. 1 seed. If Shaheed keeps making plays like he has the last few weeks it will go a long way to helping them achieve that.

Seattle Seahawks restored to glory in latest NFL power rankings

DK Metcalf reminds everyone why the Seahawks had to move on

Seahawks’ stunning comeback changes the math in NFC West