Seahawks Superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba Makes His Contract Demands Clear

Jaxon Smith-Njigba knows his value after posting the best season by a Seattle Seahawks wide receiver in franchise history.

Smith-Njigba, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is currently eligible for an extension and will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season. If the organization was hoping for a team-friendly deal, they might be disappointed.

"I’m really not too pressed right now to get it done. I know my time is coming, and when we get it done, it’s going to be a great deal," Smith-Njigba told WFAA Dallas sports anchor Jonah Javad in a recent interview. "God’s timing is perfect timing, so whenever that may come, we’ll be ready for it. I believe I deserve to be the highest paid in my position, just what I give to the game and the community — I give it my all, and I think that’s worth a lot, a lot more."

Smith-Njigba's message is both good and bad for the Seahawks. On one hand, he's alluding to his commitment to the Seahawks with the phrasing of "when we get it done."

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) reacts during the Super Bowl LX parade. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

On the other hand, he's making it clear he will be pursuing his full market value, which could hinder Seattle's ability to reload year after year and continue to be in contention for Super Bowl titles.

"I would play this game for free; I love this game so much," Smith-Njigba said. "But you don’t have to, and I’m learning to be a good businessman, and we need that check at the end of the day."

Spotrac has Smith-Njigba's projected market value to be about $37.7 million per year (three-year, $113.19 million projected contract). That would make him the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the league on an annual basis behind only Bengals pass-catcher Ja'Marr Chase ($40.25 million), per Over The Cap.

It would still put him a step above Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson, who is currently making $35 million per year, and well above his former teammate, DK Metcalf, who sits just under $33 million per year with the Steelers.

Smith-Njigba set franchise records in catches (119) and receiving yards (1,793) in 2025, adding 10 touchdowns in a monumental season for the Seahawks. He led the NFL in receiving yards and shattered all previous marks for Seattle pass-catchers.

If Smith-Njigba were to be atop the league in salary, the Seahawks would have to shell out more than $40 million per year in what would be a market-resetting deal.

