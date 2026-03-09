Seahawks Sign Trade Deadline Darling Rashid Shaheed to 3-Year Deal

The Seattle Seahawks are making a huge splash in free agency by bringing back wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Shaheed will make $51 million over the next three seasons with $34.7 million guaranteed. This puts him at about $17 million per year on an average annual value.

Seahawks are bringing back WR Rashid Shaheed on a three-year, $51 million deal that includes $34.7 million guaranteed, per Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. pic.twitter.com/1VyDxIm3fw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Shaheed Stays With Seahawks

Despite rumors of Shaheed and the Seahawks being far apart on an extension and the interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, who have former Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their head coach, the team was able to bring back one of its key free agents.

The Seahawks were unable to re-sign running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $45 million deal. With that loss, it was important for the Seahawks to supplement a win to go with it, so getting Shaheed is a major move in the right direction for the team.

With Shaheed making $17 million per year on his new deal and Cooper Kupp costing the Seahawks a pretty penny for the next two seasons, it will be interesting to see how the team handles negotiations with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the NFL in receiving yards this past season.

Signing Smith-Njigba to an extension is the top priority for the Seahawks this offseason, so it's a bit of a surprise to see the team give Shaheed this kind of money that could have gone to their former first-round pick. Ultimately, the Seahawks feel they can get both done, beginning with Shaheed's deal.

Shaheed will also serve as the team's return specialist, where he made most of this money that he just signed for. Shaheed returned the opening kickoff in the team's divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers, proving that he is one of the best in the league when it comes to returning kickoffs.

The hope is that Shaheed can also provide a ton of value with his speed on offense, which should help new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury out tremendously and give Seattle one of the best units in the league.

Shaheed's deal will become official when the new league year begins on Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT.

