Seahawks Re-Sign Long Snapper Chris Stoll, Secure Key Position

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back a key veteran, re-signing long snapper Chris Stoll to a two-year deal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Stoll was set to become a restricted free agent on Wednesday, allowing him to negotiate with other teams before the Seahawks would have had a chance to match. Instead, Seattle locked down Stoll via a new deal that quells any concerns on special teams.

It was the second move of the day for the Seahawks, who still have not signed a single outside free agent yet as free agency enters the third day of legal tampering. Players will be able to officially sign contracts with new teams as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Stoll, an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2023, has spent his entire career with the Seahawks thus far and was part of an exceptional special teams unit that helped the team win Super Bowl LX.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks long snapper Chris Stoll (41) claps after a punt pinning the San Francisco 49ers inside the five-yard line during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

It could continue to be a busy day for Seattle on Wednesday, who still has four restricted free agents and three unrestricted free agents that they may try to bring back. Stoll joined backup offensive tackle Josh Jones as the morning re-signings.

It's down to the depth pieces for the Seahawks, like wide receivers Jake Bobo, Dareke Young and Cody White, defensive lineman Brandon Pili and tight-end-turned-fullback Brady Russell. None were crucial pieces on offense or defense, but they contributed in those areas.

Bobo caught a 17-yard touchdown pass in the NFC Championship game, and he's been a fan-favorite since going undrafted out of UCLA in 2023. Young, Russell and Chazz Surratt were critical special teams players for the Seahawks.

Stoll's contract details remain unknown at this time, but the Seahawks entered Wednesday with approximately $42.97 million remaining in cap space after big deals were finalized for wide receiver Rasheed Shaheed and cornerback Josh Jobe.

The biggest question still remains at running back, where Zach Charbonnet is expected to miss much of the 2026 season and Kenneth Walker III is now on the Kansas City Chiefs. That's an area the Seahawks will have to address somewhere in free agency or in the NFL Draft.

General manager John Schneider has said he's looking at the full 70-man roster, including the practice squad, when making big free agency decisions.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter