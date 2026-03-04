Seahawks Fans Get Good Free Agency News on Jake Bobo

The Seattle Seahawks are going into the offseason with a determination to re-sign as much of their Super Bowl-winning roster as possible. They also know they have to think smart about the long-term effects of signing some of their key free agents. There are some, like running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, who would take up a good portion of the salary cap. Then, there are role players like wide receiver Jake Bobo, who isn’t as impactful but is a fan favorite.

Seahawks make early decision on Jake Bobo

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

News first broke the Seahawks’ intentions to not tender the contract of Bobo from ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler. This turned Bobo from a restricted free agent to an unrestricted free agent, which means he can easily sign with another team.

Bobo has been with the Seahawks for three seasons after coming in as an undrafted free agent. From his rookie season, he has become a fan favorite by exceeding expectations and growing into a role player who was instrumental in helping the Seahawks win their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Gregg Bell of the News Tribune says the Seahawks want to bring back Bobo, but on a more team-friendly deal. If Seattle signed his tender to remain with the team, Bobo would get at least $3.2 million for the season. The veteran minimum deal for a fourth-to-sixth year player is around $1.2 million. There is a great possibility that the Seahawks would give Bobo closer to $2 million than anything below because he is a great role player.

Will Bobo be back with Seattle?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) with running back Kenneth Walker III (9) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks want Bobo back as much as they do Walker and Shaheed. He isn’t an explosive pass-catcher on the field, as he caught 34 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns in his three seasons. This past season, he caught two receptions for 20 yards. He did catch a big touchdown in the 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

While he isn’t the reliable pass-catcher who can get open to make big catches, he is a solid run-blocker. He is a team-first player who played in Super Bowl LX with a broken hand. Bobo is a fan-favorite and a great player in the locker room.

There is room for Bobo to grow as a playmaker and a reliable pass-catcher. He has the possibility of becoming a reliable receiver with another receiver, but he has a better chance with the Seahawks, where he has familiarity with the team, coaching staff, and culture.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter