Seahawks should take advantage of next few weeks with injured starting lineman
Injuries are something that occur for every team throughout the NFL Season. The Seattle Seahawks haven't seen too many serious injuries that have devastated them. From the secondary, the linebacker corps, and the offensive line, the Seahawks have seen role players and backups step up to fill in for an injured starter.
That may have to be the case again for the next few weeks on the offensive line. Rookie left guard Grey Zabel suffered what looked to be an ACL tear in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' Week 11 road 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The game was already frustrating enough for Seahawks fans as quarterback Sam Darnold threw four interceptions. To lose Zabel to a season-ending knee injury would've been disastrous.
Luckily, on Monday, head coach Mike Macdonald revealed Zabel didn't suffer a bad knee injury that would keep him out for the season. The severity of his injury is still up in the air, but Zabel was seen walking around without the use of crutches. He is currently considered questionable by ESPN, but there is a possibility for him to return.
Just because Zabel can return from injury, however, doesn't mean he should. He went down with a serious-looking injury and should be all the reason in the world to believe that it isn't a ligament damage injury, which couldn't be a mild sprain. There shouldn't be any pressure on Zabel to return too soon and risk further damage.
The Seahawks do catch a break in their schedule that might benefit Zabel's potential recovery process. Seattle's final four games are tough as they host the Indianapolis Colts, host the Rams, and go on the road for the final two games to take on the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers.
Seattle does, however, have an easy stretch in the next three games by going on the road to take on the Tennessee Titans (1-9), hosting the Minnesota Vikings, and then hosting the Atlanta Falcons.
This is the Seahawks’ chance for Zabel to sit for a few weeks and recover while the team plays against teams with a .500% record. Seattle can turn to Christian Hayne, who is returning from injury himself, as a replacement for Zabel. Haynes filled in at left guard in place of the injured Zabel on Sunday.
The Titans are officially the worst team in the league as they are inefficient in every phase of the game. The Titans have the seventh-worst rushing defense in the league, allowing an average of 134.7 rushing yards per game. They have allowed 15 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns through ten games this season.
For precaution, the Seahawks could let Zabel heal up during the weeks against Minnesota and Atlanta and have him potentially ready for when Seattle hosts the Rams in Week 16 in the big rematch.
