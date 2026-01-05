Seattle Seahawks land 2 players on CBS Sports 2025 All-Rookie team

A lot of things had to go right over the offseason for the Seattle Seahawks to achieve what they just did: a 14-3 record in Mike Macdonald's second season as head coach - including the NFC West division title and the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed.

Nailing the 2025 draft was one of the biggest items on that list.

And while the Seahawks have received a number of key contributions from first-year players along the way, the most consistent and impactful have come from their first two picks: guard Grey Zabel and safety Nick Emmanwori. And at least one major outlet is shining the postseason awards spotlight squarely on them both, with CBS Sports naming Zabel and Emmanwori to their 2025 All-Rookie team.

Zabel, the 16th overall selection out of North Dakota State, started every game at left guard and finished as the No. 1 overall guard in the NFL in Run Block Win Rate according to ESPN's NextGen Stats. His work in pass protection has been a highlight as well. In Seattle's 13-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday to clinch the division and top seed, Zabel was credited with giving up zero pressures, hurries or sacks.

Here's what CBS Sports' Josh Edwards had to say about Zabel:

"Seattle has improved running the football from last year to this year, but pass protection has improved exponentially. The offensive scheme has been a boon to the operation but so has the addition of Zabel. The former North Dakota State left tackle helps set the tone.



Zabel has allowed two sacks this season, according to TruMedia." Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Meanwhile, Emmanwori (drafted in the second round out of South Carolina) was injured on the fifth play of the season and missed the rest of that game and the three that followed. Upon returning, he was simply a terror once he hit the field. He was moved all around the field by the Seahawks coaching staff, playing everything from EDGE to WLB, but primarily working as a "big slot" defender roaming the middle of the field and wreaking havoc around the line of scrimmage.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) looks over the Panthers offense during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Emmanwori is second among all rookie defenders with seven pass deflections as the primary defender. He is an ideal fit for Mike Macdonald's defensive scheme, because he can move around the formation and crowd pass lanes. Emmanwori has been an impactful player on one of the league's best defenses this season."

There were other significant contributors from Seattle's rookie class, with wide receiver Tory Horton and tight end Elijah Arroyo also playing key roles before injuries derailed their first seasons - but no one shined brighter than Zabel and Emmanwori.

When rookies merely contribute, it can help a team grow. When they become central pieces, teams contend. Zabel and Emmanwori weren’t just productive they also amplified everything around them, from Seattle’s protection schemes to its defensive versatility. That’s how a 14-3 season happens faster than expected, and it’s why the Seahawks don’t look like a one-year spike, but a team built to stay in the conversation.

