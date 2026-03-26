Seahawks Signing Najee Harris Would Be Major Mistake

Running back is the biggest hole on the Seattle Seahawks' roster at this point in the offseason. But that doesn't mean it's time to overpay a veteran bridge player.

Former Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris visited with the Seahawks on Wednesday, solidifying there is mutual interest from both sides in a potential marriage.

If signed, Harris would be the second free-agent running back addition of this cycle for the Seahawks after losing Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs. Harris would join former Green Bay Packers rusher Emanuel Wilson in a competition for the starting running back role — a battle that would also include George Holani and Kenny McIntosh.

The only reason Seattle even has to look elsewhere is that Zach Charbonnet, who was half of the team's elite one-two punch that led to a Super Bowl-winning season in 2025-26, tore his ACL in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and didn't have surgery until after the title game.

Still, the Seahawks don't need Harris, especially not for a similar amount that they already paid Wilson.

Previous production doesn't mean future success

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Harris eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in each of his first four seasons in the NFL, but he was never efficient and had his best season as a rookie in 2021. For his career, Harris has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry.

Add in that he's coming off a torn achilles, and Harris isn't necessarily a running back who is going to immediately improve the Seahawks' backfield depth. He began to cede carries to Jaylen Warren late in his Steelers career, and he wasn't the clear-cut No. 1 rusher before his injury with the Chargers.

If the plan is to combine Wilson with Harris until Charbonnet can return, that makes general manager John Schneider's comments on an increased workload for Holani appear far less true.

The draft is still ahead of them, and the Seahawks could find a top-tier player to get their backfield back to one of the best in the league. That also makes the age of the player advantageous, and they would have them under contract for four years. Harris would likely get a one-year deal.

Spotrac has Harris' market value projected to be nearly $3 million, which is almost $1 million more than what the Seahawks already gave Wilson. Seattle has plenty of cap room ($30 million in effective cap), but it just doesn't seem like a worthy swing.

If Harris' ceiling remains as high as it was when he entered the league, it's an understandable risk to take. Five years into his career, however, that seems unlikely at this point.

Build through the draft and get competition out of the players already in the building. That's much more in line with the past future-proofing that Schneider has performed for the Seahawks' roster.

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